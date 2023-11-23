For their matchup against the San Francisco 49ers (7-3) at Lumen Field on Thursday, November 23 at 8:20 PM , the Seattle Seahawks (6-4) have 14 players on the injury report.

The Seahawks' most recent outing finished in a 17-16 loss to the Los Angeles Rams.

The 49ers head into this matchup following a 27-14 win over the Tampa Bay Buccaneers in their most recent outing.

Seattle Seahawks Injury Report Today

Player Pos. Injury Status Kenneth Walker III RB Oblique Doubtful Geno Smith QB Elbow Questionable DeeJay Dallas RB Shoulder Full Participation In Practice Dareke Young WR Abdomen Doubtful Abraham Lucas OT Knee Questionable Colby Parkinson TE Biceps Full Participation In Practice Tariq Woolen CB Shoulder Limited Participation In Practice Coby Bryant CB Toe Limited Participation In Practice D.K. Metcalf WR Toe Did Not Participate In Practice Tyler Lockett WR Hamstring Limited Participation In Practice Jamal Adams SS Knee Limited Participation In Practice Tre Brown CB Foot Limited Participation In Practice Jerrick Reed II S Knee Out Jake Bobo WR Shoulder Did Not Participate In Practice

San Francisco 49ers Injury Report Today

Player Pos. Injury Status Ray-Ray McCloud WR Ribs Limited Participation In Practice Spencer Burford OL Knee Questionable Shemar Jean-Charles CB Shoulder Limited Participation In Practice Aaron Banks OL Toe Questionable Samuel Womack CB Knee Questionable Javon Hargrave DL Thumb Limited Participation In Practice Talanoa Hufanga S Knee Did Not Participate In Practice Robert Beal Jr. DL Hamstring Questionable

Other Week 12 Injury Reports

Seahawks vs. 49ers Game Info

When: Thursday, November 23, 2023 at 8:20 PM ET

Thursday, November 23, 2023 at 8:20 PM ET Where: Lumen Field in Seattle, Washington

Lumen Field in Seattle, Washington TV Info: NBC

Seahawks Season Insights

From an offensive angle, the Seahawks are posting 327.4 total yards per contest (18th-ranked). They rank 23rd in the NFL on the other side of the ball (345.6 total yards surrendered per game).

The Seahawks rank 16th in the NFL with 21.6 points per game on offense, and they rank 19th with 21.8 points ceded per contest on the defensive side of the ball.

With 230.8 passing yards per game on offense, the Seahawks rank 13th in the NFL. Defensively, they rank 21st, surrendering 233 passing yards per contest.

With 96.6 rushing yards per game on offense, Seattle ranks 25th in the NFL. Defensively it ranks 19th, surrendering 112.6 rushing yards per contest.

The Seahawks have recorded 14 forced turnovers (16th in NFL) and committed 11 turnovers (seventh in NFL) this season for a +3 turnover margin that ranks ninth in the NFL.

Seahawks vs. 49ers Betting Info

Spread Favorite: 49ers (-7)

49ers (-7) Moneyline: 49ers (-350), Seahawks (+280)

49ers (-350), Seahawks (+280) Total: 44 points

