How to Watch Seahawks vs. 49ers on TV or Free Live Stream - Week 12
Published: Nov. 23, 2023 at 10:57 AM AKST|Updated: 36 minutes ago
The San Francisco 49ers (7-3) hit the road for an NFC West clash against the Seattle Seahawks (6-4) on Thursday, November 23, 2023 at Lumen Field.
In the article below, we'll give you all the info you need to know about how to watch this matchup on Fubo.
How to Watch 49ers vs. Seahawks
- When: Thursday, November 23, 2023 at 8:20 PM ET
- Where: Lumen Field in Seattle, Washington
- TV: NBC
- Live Stream on Fubo: Start your free trial today!
Watch live sports and TV without cable on all your devices with a 7-day free trial to Fubo!
Seahawks Insights
- The Seahawks score 21.6 points per game, 5.9 more than the 49ers allow (15.7).
- The Seahawks collect 24.6 more yards per game (327.4) than the 49ers allow (302.8).
- This season Seattle rushes for 15.2 more yards per game (96.6) than San Francisco allows (81.4).
- The Seahawks have 11 giveaways this season, while the 49ers have 19 takeaways.
Seahawks Home Performance
- At home, the Seahawks average more points (24.6 per game) than overall (21.6). But they also concede more (22.6 per game) than overall (21.8).
- The Seahawks accumulate 354.8 yards per game at home (27.4 more than overall), and allow 358.8 at home (13.2 more than overall).
- Seattle accumulates 238.8 passing yards per game at home (8.0 more than overall), and allows 261.6 at home (28.6 more than overall).
- At home, the Seahawks pick up more rushing yards (116.0 per game) than they do overall (96.6). They also allow fewer rushing yards at home (97.2) than they do overall (112.6).
- The Seahawks convert more third downs at home (32.8%) than they do overall (31.7%), but they also allow opponents to convert on more (48.1%) than overall (44.0%).
Watch the NFL and tons of other live sports without cable! Use our link to get a free trial of Fubo.
Sportsbook Promo Codes
Seahawks Schedule
|Date
|Opponent
|Score
|TV
|11/5/2023
|at Baltimore
|L 37-3
|CBS
|11/12/2023
|Washington
|W 29-26
|FOX
|11/19/2023
|at Los Angeles
|L 17-16
|CBS
|11/23/2023
|San Francisco
|-
|NBC
|11/30/2023
|at Dallas
|-
|Amazon Prime Video
|12/10/2023
|at San Francisco
|-
|FOX
|12/17/2023
|Philadelphia
|-
|FOX
Regional restrictions may apply, check the Fubo website for full details about what is offered in your area.
© 2023 Data Skrive. All rights reserved.