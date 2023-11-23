Tyler Lockett was a limited participant in his most recent practice. The Seattle Seahawks' Week 12 matchup against the San Francisco 49ers starts at 8:20 PM ET on Thursday. Seeking Lockett's stats? Here is everything you need to know.

Looking at season stats, Lockett has been targeted 74 times and has 51 catches for 545 yards (10.7 per reception) and four TDs.

Tyler Lockett Injury Status: Limited Participation In Practice

Reported Injury: Hamstring

The Seahawks have three other receivers on the injury report this week: Colby Parkinson (FP/biceps): 13 Rec; 141 Rec Yds; 0 Rec TDs Dareke Young (DNP/abdomen): 13 Rec; 141 Rec Yds; 0 Rec TDs Jake Bobo (DNP/shoulder): 13 Rec; 156 Rec Yds; 2 Rec TDs



Seahawks vs. 49ers Game Info

Game Day: November 23, 2023

November 23, 2023 Game Time: 8:20 PM

8:20 PM Live Stream: Fubo

Lockett 2023 Stats

Targets Receptions Yards YAC TDs Yards/Catch 74 51 545 143 4 10.7

Lockett Game-by-Game

Week Opponent Targets Receptions Yards TDs Week 1 Rams 4 2 10 0 Week 2 @Lions 10 8 59 2 Week 3 Panthers 7 3 34 0 Week 4 @Giants 6 4 54 0 Week 6 @Bengals 8 6 94 0 Week 7 Cardinals 5 4 38 0 Week 8 Browns 9 8 81 1 Week 9 @Ravens 8 3 32 0 Week 10 Commanders 10 8 92 1 Week 11 @Rams 7 5 51 0

