With the Seattle Seahawks playing the San Francisco 49ers in Week 12 (Thursday at 8:20 PM ET), is Tyler Lockett a good bet to get into the end zone? Below, we analyze the odds and stats to determine how well this matchup sets up for him and his anytime touchdown player prop.

Sportsbook Promo Codes

Think Lockett will score in this matchup, or want to bet on a different player? Use our link to sign up at Bet MGM for a first-time deposit bonus!

Will Tyler Lockett score a touchdown against the 49ers?

Odds to score a TD this game: +130 (Bet $10 to win $13.00 if he scores a TD)

Lockett has caught 51 passes on 74 targets for 545 yards and four scores, averaging 54.5 yards per game.

Lockett has had a touchdown catch in three of 10 games this season, and he found the end zone more than once on one of those occasions.

Tyler Lockett Game Log

Watch the NFL this season on Fubo!

Week Opponent Targets Receptions Yards TDs Week 1 Rams 4 2 10 0 Week 2 @Lions 10 8 59 2 Week 3 Panthers 7 3 34 0 Week 4 @Giants 6 4 54 0 Week 6 @Bengals 8 6 94 0 Week 7 Cardinals 5 4 38 0 Week 8 Browns 9 8 81 1 Week 9 @Ravens 8 3 32 0 Week 10 Commanders 10 8 92 1 Week 11 @Rams 7 5 51 0

Rep Tyler Lockett with officially licensed NFL gear! Head to Fanatics to find jerseys, shirts, and much more.

Not all offers available in all states, please visit BetMGM for the latest promotions for your area. Must be 21+ to gamble, please wager responsibly. If you or someone you know has a gambling problem, contact 1-800-GAMBLER.