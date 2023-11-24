Will Adam Larsson Score a Goal Against the Canucks on November 24?
Will Adam Larsson find the back of the net when the Seattle Kraken face off against the Vancouver Canucks on Friday at 10:00 PM ET? In the article below, we analyze the stats and trends you need to know before betting any props.
Will Adam Larsson score a goal against the Canucks?
Odds to score a goal this game: +1200 (Bet $10 to win $120.00 if he scores a goal)
Larsson stats and insights
- In one of 21 games this season, Larsson scored -- and it was just the one goal.
- He has not scored versus the Canucks this season in one game (one shot).
- Larsson has no points on the power play.
- Larsson's shooting percentage is 2.6%, and he averages 1.8 shots per game.
Canucks defensive stats
- The Canucks have given up 51 goals in total (2.6 per game), the ninth-fewest allowed in the NHL.
- So far this season, the Canucks have shut out opponents twice while averaging 19.4 hits and 14.5 blocked shots per game.
Larsson recent games
|Date
|Opponent
|Points
|Goals
|Assists
|Time On Ice
|Home/Away
|Result
|11/22/2023
|Sharks
|1
|1
|0
|20:31
|Home
|W 7-1
|11/20/2023
|Flames
|1
|0
|1
|23:09
|Home
|L 4-3 OT
|11/18/2023
|Canucks
|0
|0
|0
|24:38
|Away
|W 4-3
|11/16/2023
|Islanders
|0
|0
|0
|24:27
|Home
|W 4-3 SO
|11/15/2023
|Oilers
|0
|0
|0
|23:20
|Away
|L 4-3 OT
|11/13/2023
|Avalanche
|0
|0
|0
|25:17
|Home
|L 5-1
|11/11/2023
|Oilers
|0
|0
|0
|23:38
|Home
|L 4-1
|11/9/2023
|Avalanche
|2
|0
|2
|24:17
|Away
|W 4-3
|11/7/2023
|Coyotes
|0
|0
|0
|22:57
|Away
|L 4-3 SO
|11/4/2023
|Flames
|0
|0
|0
|22:06
|Home
|L 6-3
Kraken vs. Canucks game info
- Game Day: Friday, November 24, 2023
- Game Time: 10:00 PM ET
- TV Channel: ESPN+ and ROOT Sports NW
- Live Stream: Watch this game on ESPN+
