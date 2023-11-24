Can we count on Andrei Kuzmenko lighting the lamp when the Vancouver Canucks clash with the Seattle Kraken at 10:00 PM ET on Friday? To assist you with your wagers, take a look at the numbers and insights below.

Will Andrei Kuzmenko score a goal against the Kraken?

Odds to score a goal this game: +270 (Bet $10 to win $27.00 if he scores a goal)

Kuzmenko stats and insights

  • In three of 19 games this season, Kuzmenko has scored -- but just one goal each time.
  • In one game against the Kraken this season, he has not scored. In terms of shots, he has attempted zero of them.
  • On the power play he has one goal, plus four assists.
  • Kuzmenko averages 1.4 shots per game, and has a shooting percentage of 10.7%.

Kraken defensive stats

  • On the defensive side, the Kraken are conceding 71 total goals (3.4 per game) which ranks 28th in the NHL.
  • So far this season, the Kraken have not registered a shutout win. As a team, they average 17.1 hits and 15.2 blocked shots per game.

Kuzmenko recent games

Date Opponent Points Goals Assists Time On Ice Home/Away Result
11/22/2023 Avalanche 0 0 0 14:33 Away L 5-2
11/20/2023 Sharks 0 0 0 15:23 Home W 3-1
11/18/2023 Kraken 0 0 0 16:47 Home L 4-3
11/15/2023 Islanders 1 0 1 17:06 Home W 4-3 OT
11/12/2023 Canadiens 1 0 1 14:53 Away W 5-2
11/11/2023 Maple Leafs 0 0 0 14:11 Away L 5-2
11/9/2023 Senators 2 0 2 15:13 Away W 5-2
11/6/2023 Oilers 1 0 1 15:05 Home W 6-2
11/4/2023 Stars 0 0 0 16:31 Home W 2-0
11/2/2023 Sharks 2 1 1 13:48 Away W 10-1

Canucks vs. Kraken game info

  • Game Day: Friday, November 24, 2023
  • Game Time: 10:00 PM ET
  • TV Channel: ESPN+ and ROOT Sports NW
  • Live Stream: Watch this game on ESPN+

