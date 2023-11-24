Can we count on Andrei Kuzmenko lighting the lamp when the Vancouver Canucks clash with the Seattle Kraken at 10:00 PM ET on Friday? To assist you with your wagers, take a look at the numbers and insights below.

Will Andrei Kuzmenko score a goal against the Kraken?

Odds to score a goal this game: +270 (Bet $10 to win $27.00 if he scores a goal)

Kuzmenko stats and insights

In three of 19 games this season, Kuzmenko has scored -- but just one goal each time.

In one game against the Kraken this season, he has not scored. In terms of shots, he has attempted zero of them.

On the power play he has one goal, plus four assists.

Kuzmenko averages 1.4 shots per game, and has a shooting percentage of 10.7%.

Kraken defensive stats

On the defensive side, the Kraken are conceding 71 total goals (3.4 per game) which ranks 28th in the NHL.

So far this season, the Kraken have not registered a shutout win. As a team, they average 17.1 hits and 15.2 blocked shots per game.

Kuzmenko recent games

Date Opponent Points Goals Assists Time On Ice Home/Away Result 11/22/2023 Avalanche 0 0 0 14:33 Away L 5-2 11/20/2023 Sharks 0 0 0 15:23 Home W 3-1 11/18/2023 Kraken 0 0 0 16:47 Home L 4-3 11/15/2023 Islanders 1 0 1 17:06 Home W 4-3 OT 11/12/2023 Canadiens 1 0 1 14:53 Away W 5-2 11/11/2023 Maple Leafs 0 0 0 14:11 Away L 5-2 11/9/2023 Senators 2 0 2 15:13 Away W 5-2 11/6/2023 Oilers 1 0 1 15:05 Home W 6-2 11/4/2023 Stars 0 0 0 16:31 Home W 2-0 11/2/2023 Sharks 2 1 1 13:48 Away W 10-1

Canucks vs. Kraken game info

Game Day: Friday, November 24, 2023

Friday, November 24, 2023 Game Time: 10:00 PM ET

10:00 PM ET TV Channel: ESPN+ and ROOT Sports NW

ESPN+ and ROOT Sports NW Live Stream: Watch this game on ESPN+

