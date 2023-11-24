Will Andrei Kuzmenko Score a Goal Against the Kraken on November 24?
Can we count on Andrei Kuzmenko lighting the lamp when the Vancouver Canucks clash with the Seattle Kraken at 10:00 PM ET on Friday? To assist you with your wagers, take a look at the numbers and insights below.
Will Andrei Kuzmenko score a goal against the Kraken?
Odds to score a goal this game: +270 (Bet $10 to win $27.00 if he scores a goal)
Kuzmenko stats and insights
- In three of 19 games this season, Kuzmenko has scored -- but just one goal each time.
- In one game against the Kraken this season, he has not scored. In terms of shots, he has attempted zero of them.
- On the power play he has one goal, plus four assists.
- Kuzmenko averages 1.4 shots per game, and has a shooting percentage of 10.7%.
Kraken defensive stats
- On the defensive side, the Kraken are conceding 71 total goals (3.4 per game) which ranks 28th in the NHL.
- So far this season, the Kraken have not registered a shutout win. As a team, they average 17.1 hits and 15.2 blocked shots per game.
Kuzmenko recent games
|Date
|Opponent
|Points
|Goals
|Assists
|Time On Ice
|Home/Away
|Result
|11/22/2023
|Avalanche
|0
|0
|0
|14:33
|Away
|L 5-2
|11/20/2023
|Sharks
|0
|0
|0
|15:23
|Home
|W 3-1
|11/18/2023
|Kraken
|0
|0
|0
|16:47
|Home
|L 4-3
|11/15/2023
|Islanders
|1
|0
|1
|17:06
|Home
|W 4-3 OT
|11/12/2023
|Canadiens
|1
|0
|1
|14:53
|Away
|W 5-2
|11/11/2023
|Maple Leafs
|0
|0
|0
|14:11
|Away
|L 5-2
|11/9/2023
|Senators
|2
|0
|2
|15:13
|Away
|W 5-2
|11/6/2023
|Oilers
|1
|0
|1
|15:05
|Home
|W 6-2
|11/4/2023
|Stars
|0
|0
|0
|16:31
|Home
|W 2-0
|11/2/2023
|Sharks
|2
|1
|1
|13:48
|Away
|W 10-1
Canucks vs. Kraken game info
- Game Day: Friday, November 24, 2023
- Game Time: 10:00 PM ET
- TV Channel: ESPN+ and ROOT Sports NW
- Live Stream: Watch this game on ESPN+
