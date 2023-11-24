Andrei Kuzmenko and the Vancouver Canucks will face the Seattle Kraken at 10:00 PM ET on Friday, November 24, 2023. If you'd like to wager on Kuzmenko's prop bets, we've got plenty of information to help you.

Andrei Kuzmenko vs. Kraken Game Info & Odds

When: Friday, November 24, 2023 at 10:00 PM ET

Watch this game on Fubo Points Prop: 0.5 points (Over odds: -139)

0.5 points (Over odds: -139) Assists Prop: 0.5 assists (Over odds: +135)

Kuzmenko Season Stats Insights

In 19 games this season, Kuzmenko has averaged 14:41 on the ice, while putting up a plus-minus of +1.

Kuzmenko has a goal in three games this season through 19 games played, but has not had multiple goals in any of those games.

Kuzmenko has a point in 11 games this season (out of 19), including multiple points three times.

In 10 of 19 games this year, Kuzmenko has had an assist, including one match with at least two.

Kuzmenko's implied probability to go over his point total is 58.2% based on the odds.

The implied probability of Kuzmenko going over his assist prop bet, based on the odds, is 42.6%.

Kuzmenko Stats vs. the Kraken

The Kraken have given up 71 goals in total (3.4 per game), which ranks 28th in the NHL in goals allowed.

The team has the league's 25th-ranked goal differential (-11).

2023-2024 Season Stat vs. Seattle 19 Games 5 14 Points 6 3 Goals 2 11 Assists 4

