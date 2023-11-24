Will Brock Boeser Score a Goal Against the Kraken on November 24?
When the Vancouver Canucks take on the Seattle Kraken on Friday at 10:00 PM ET, will Brock Boeser score a goal? Below, we dig into the numbers and trends you need to know before making any player prop bets.
Will Brock Boeser score a goal against the Kraken?
Odds to score a goal this game: +165 (Bet $10 to win $16.50 if he scores a goal)
Boeser stats and insights
- In eight of 20 games this season, Boeser has scored -- and three times he scored multiple goals.
- In one game versus the Kraken this season, he has not scored. In terms of shots, he has taken one of them.
- On the power play, Boeser has accumulated six goals and two assists.
- Boeser's shooting percentage is 25.5%, and he averages 2.6 shots per game.
Kraken defensive stats
- The Kraken are 28th in goals allowed, giving up 71 total goals (3.4 per game) in the league.
- So far this season, the Kraken have not secured a shutout victory. Their skaters are averaging 17.1 hits and 15.2 blocked shots per game.
Boeser recent games
|Date
|Opponent
|Points
|Goals
|Assists
|Time On Ice
|Home/Away
|Result
|11/22/2023
|Avalanche
|0
|0
|0
|17:50
|Away
|L 5-2
|11/20/2023
|Sharks
|1
|0
|1
|18:36
|Home
|W 3-1
|11/18/2023
|Kraken
|0
|0
|0
|17:54
|Home
|L 4-3
|11/16/2023
|Flames
|0
|0
|0
|16:54
|Away
|L 5-2
|11/15/2023
|Islanders
|3
|1
|2
|24:21
|Home
|W 4-3 OT
|11/12/2023
|Canadiens
|2
|1
|1
|19:35
|Away
|W 5-2
|11/11/2023
|Maple Leafs
|0
|0
|0
|19:14
|Away
|L 5-2
|11/9/2023
|Senators
|1
|1
|0
|16:05
|Away
|W 5-2
|11/6/2023
|Oilers
|2
|2
|0
|20:45
|Home
|W 6-2
|11/4/2023
|Stars
|0
|0
|0
|21:53
|Home
|W 2-0
Canucks vs. Kraken game info
- Game Day: Friday, November 24, 2023
- Game Time: 10:00 PM ET
- TV Channel: ESPN+ and ROOT Sports NW
