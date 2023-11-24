When the Vancouver Canucks take on the Seattle Kraken on Friday at 10:00 PM ET, will Brock Boeser score a goal? Below, we dig into the numbers and trends you need to know before making any player prop bets.

Will Brock Boeser score a goal against the Kraken?

Odds to score a goal this game: +165 (Bet $10 to win $16.50 if he scores a goal)

Boeser stats and insights

  • In eight of 20 games this season, Boeser has scored -- and three times he scored multiple goals.
  • In one game versus the Kraken this season, he has not scored. In terms of shots, he has taken one of them.
  • On the power play, Boeser has accumulated six goals and two assists.
  • Boeser's shooting percentage is 25.5%, and he averages 2.6 shots per game.

Kraken defensive stats

  • The Kraken are 28th in goals allowed, giving up 71 total goals (3.4 per game) in the league.
  • So far this season, the Kraken have not secured a shutout victory. Their skaters are averaging 17.1 hits and 15.2 blocked shots per game.

Boeser recent games

Date Opponent Points Goals Assists Time On Ice Home/Away Result
11/22/2023 Avalanche 0 0 0 17:50 Away L 5-2
11/20/2023 Sharks 1 0 1 18:36 Home W 3-1
11/18/2023 Kraken 0 0 0 17:54 Home L 4-3
11/16/2023 Flames 0 0 0 16:54 Away L 5-2
11/15/2023 Islanders 3 1 2 24:21 Home W 4-3 OT
11/12/2023 Canadiens 2 1 1 19:35 Away W 5-2
11/11/2023 Maple Leafs 0 0 0 19:14 Away L 5-2
11/9/2023 Senators 1 1 0 16:05 Away W 5-2
11/6/2023 Oilers 2 2 0 20:45 Home W 6-2
11/4/2023 Stars 0 0 0 21:53 Home W 2-0

Canucks vs. Kraken game info

  • Game Day: Friday, November 24, 2023
  • Game Time: 10:00 PM ET
  • TV Channel: ESPN+ and ROOT Sports NW
  • Live Stream: Watch this game on ESPN+

