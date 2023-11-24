Brock Boeser and the Vancouver Canucks will meet the Seattle Kraken at 10:00 PM ET on Friday, November 24, 2023. If you're thinking about a wager on Boeser against the Kraken, we have plenty of info to help.

Brock Boeser vs. Kraken Game Info & Odds

When: Friday, November 24, 2023 at 10:00 PM ET

Watch this game on Fubo Points Prop: 0.5 points (Over odds: -167)

0.5 points (Over odds: -167) Assists Prop: 0.5 assists (Over odds: +140)

Boeser Season Stats Insights

In 20 games this season, Boeser has a plus-minus rating of +8, while averaging 18:44 on the ice per game.

In eight of 20 games this season, Boeser has scored a goal, with three of those games resulting in multiple goals.

Boeser has a point in 13 of 20 games this season, with multiple points in five of them.

In eight of 20 games this season, Boeser has had an assist, including one match with at least two.

The implied probability that Boeser goes over his points prop total is 62.5%, based on the odds.

There is an implied probability of 41.7% of Boeser going over his assist prop bet, considering the moneyline odds.

Boeser Stats vs. the Kraken

The Kraken are 28th in goals allowed, conceding 71 total goals (3.4 per game) in the NHL.

The team's goal differential (-11) ranks 25th in the NHL.

2023-2024 Season Stat vs. Seattle 20 Games 4 22 Points 1 13 Goals 1 9 Assists 0

