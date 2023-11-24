Canucks vs. Kraken Injury Report Today - November 24
Currently, the Vancouver Canucks (13-6-1) have four players on the injury report for their matchup against the Seattle Kraken (8-8-5) at Climate Pledge Arena on Friday, November 24 at 10:00 PM ET.
Catch over 1,000 out of market NHL games, plus original programming, with ESPN+ or the Disney Bundle.
Vancouver Canucks Injury Report Today
|Name
|Position
|Status
|Injury
|Carson Soucy
|D
|Out
|Foot
|Guillaume Brisebois
|D
|Out
|Upper Body
|Pius Suter
|C
|Questionable
|Undisclosed
|Tucker Poolman
|D
|Out
|Head
Rep your team with officially licensed NHL gear! Head to Fanatics to find jerseys, shirts, and much more.
Seattle Kraken Injury Report Today
|Name
|Position
|Status
|Injury
|Philipp Grubauer
|G
|Questionable
|Undisclosed
|Andre Burakovsky
|LW
|Out
|Upper Body
Sportsbook Promo Codes
Canucks vs. Kraken Game Info
- Game Day: Friday, November 24, 2023
- Game Time: 10:00 PM ET
- TV Channel: ESPN+ and ROOT Sports NW
- Live Stream: Watch this game on ESPN+
- Location: Seattle, Washington
- Arena: Climate Pledge Arena
Catch NHL action all season long on Fubo!
Canucks Season Insights
- Vancouver leads the NHL with 80 total goals (four per game).
- Their +29 goal differential is tops in the league.
Kraken Season Insights
- The Kraken have 60 goals this season (2.9 per game), 13th in the league.
- Seattle allows 3.4 goals per game (71 total), which ranks 28th in the NHL.
- They have the 25th-ranked goal differential in the league at -11.
Watch the NHL on Max with the B/R Sports Add-On
Canucks vs. Kraken Betting Info
|Favorite
|Underdog
|Total
|Canucks (-115)
|Kraken (-105)
|6.5
Bet on this or any NHL matchup at BetMGM
Not all offers available in all states, please visit BetMGM for the latest promotions for your area. Must be 21+ to gamble, please wager responsibly. If you or someone you know has a gambling problem, contact 1-800-GAMBLER.
© 2023 Data Skrive. All rights reserved.