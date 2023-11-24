Currently, the Vancouver Canucks (13-6-1) have four players on the injury report for their matchup against the Seattle Kraken (8-8-5) at Climate Pledge Arena on Friday, November 24 at 10:00 PM ET.

Vancouver Canucks Injury Report Today

Name Position Status Injury Carson Soucy D Out Foot Guillaume Brisebois D Out Upper Body Pius Suter C Questionable Undisclosed Tucker Poolman D Out Head

Seattle Kraken Injury Report Today

Name Position Status Injury Philipp Grubauer G Questionable Undisclosed Andre Burakovsky LW Out Upper Body

Canucks vs. Kraken Game Info

Game Day: Friday, November 24, 2023

10:00 PM ET TV Channel: ESPN+ and ROOT Sports NW

Seattle, Washington Arena: Climate Pledge Arena

Canucks Season Insights

Vancouver leads the NHL with 80 total goals (four per game).

Their +29 goal differential is tops in the league.

Kraken Season Insights

The Kraken have 60 goals this season (2.9 per game), 13th in the league.

Seattle allows 3.4 goals per game (71 total), which ranks 28th in the NHL.

They have the 25th-ranked goal differential in the league at -11.

Canucks vs. Kraken Betting Info

Favorite Underdog Total Canucks (-115) Kraken (-105) 6.5

