The Vancouver Canucks (off a defeat in their last game) and the Seattle Kraken (off a win) will clash on Friday at Climate Pledge Arena in Seattle.

You can follow the action on ESPN+ and ROOT Sports NW as the Canucks play the Kraken.

Canucks Live Stream, TV Channel and Game Info

When: Friday, November 24, 2023 at 10:00 PM ET

Friday, November 24, 2023 at 10:00 PM ET TV Channel: ESPN+ and ROOT Sports NW

Climate Pledge Arena in Seattle, Washington

Climate Pledge Arena in Seattle, Washington Tickets: Get tickets for this game at Ticketmaster

Canucks vs Kraken Additional Info

Canucks vs. Kraken Head-to-Head

Date Home Away Result 11/18/2023 Canucks Kraken 4-3 SEA

Canucks Stats & Trends

The Canucks have allowed 51 total goals (2.6 per game), ranking ninth in NHL play for the fewest goals against.

The Canucks are the highest-scoring team in the NHL with 80 total goals (four per game on 7.2 assists per outing).

Over the past 10 contests, the Canucks have gone 6-4-0 (80.0% of possible points).

Over on the defensive side, the Canucks have allowed 2.7 goals per game (27 total) in those 10 outings.

They are scoring at a 3.4 goals-per-game average (34 total) over that span.

Canucks Key Players

Name Games Goals Assists Points Giveaways Takeaways Faceoff Win % Quinn Hughes 20 8 23 31 16 12 - J.T. Miller 20 13 17 30 12 10 55.3% Elias Pettersson 20 8 20 28 9 12 49.8% Brock Boeser 20 13 9 22 9 8 16.7% Filip Hronek 20 1 18 19 19 3 -

Kraken Stats & Trends

The Kraken's total of 71 goals given up (3.4 per game) is 28th in the league.

The Kraken have 60 goals this season (2.9 per game), 13th in the NHL.

In their past 10 games, the Kraken are 4-3-3 to earn 55.0% of the possible points.

Defensively, the Kraken have given up 34 goals (3.4 per game) in those 10 outings.

They have averaged 3.2 goals per game (32 total) over that time.

Kraken Key Players