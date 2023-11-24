How to Watch the Canucks vs. Kraken Game: Streaming & TV Channel Info for November 24
Published: Nov. 24, 2023 at 12:12 PM AKST|Updated: 33 minutes ago
The Vancouver Canucks (off a defeat in their last game) and the Seattle Kraken (off a win) will clash on Friday at Climate Pledge Arena in Seattle.
You can follow the action on ESPN+ and ROOT Sports NW as the Canucks play the Kraken.
Canucks Live Stream, TV Channel and Game Info
- When: Friday, November 24, 2023 at 10:00 PM ET
- TV Channel: ESPN+ and ROOT Sports NW
- Live Stream: Watch this game on ESPN+
- Where: Climate Pledge Arena in Seattle, Washington
- Tickets: Get tickets for this game at Ticketmaster
Canucks vs. Kraken Head-to-Head
|Date
|Home
|Away
|Result
|11/18/2023
|Canucks
|Kraken
|4-3 SEA
Canucks Stats & Trends
- The Canucks have allowed 51 total goals (2.6 per game), ranking ninth in NHL play for the fewest goals against.
- The Canucks are the highest-scoring team in the NHL with 80 total goals (four per game on 7.2 assists per outing).
- Over the past 10 contests, the Canucks have gone 6-4-0 (80.0% of possible points).
- Over on the defensive side, the Canucks have allowed 2.7 goals per game (27 total) in those 10 outings.
- They are scoring at a 3.4 goals-per-game average (34 total) over that span.
Canucks Key Players
|Name
|Games
|Goals
|Assists
|Points
|Giveaways
|Takeaways
|Faceoff Win %
|Quinn Hughes
|20
|8
|23
|31
|16
|12
|-
|J.T. Miller
|20
|13
|17
|30
|12
|10
|55.3%
|Elias Pettersson
|20
|8
|20
|28
|9
|12
|49.8%
|Brock Boeser
|20
|13
|9
|22
|9
|8
|16.7%
|Filip Hronek
|20
|1
|18
|19
|19
|3
|-
Kraken Stats & Trends
- The Kraken's total of 71 goals given up (3.4 per game) is 28th in the league.
- The Kraken have 60 goals this season (2.9 per game), 13th in the NHL.
- In their past 10 games, the Kraken are 4-3-3 to earn 55.0% of the possible points.
- Defensively, the Kraken have given up 34 goals (3.4 per game) in those 10 outings.
- They have averaged 3.2 goals per game (32 total) over that time.
Kraken Key Players
|Name
|Games
|Goals
|Assists
|Points
|Giveaways
|Takeaways
|Faceoff Win %
|Oliver Bjorkstrand
|21
|7
|12
|19
|8
|11
|40%
|Vince Dunn
|21
|3
|15
|18
|10
|12
|-
|Eeli Tolvanen
|21
|5
|10
|15
|6
|6
|40%
|Jaden Schwartz
|21
|8
|7
|15
|5
|13
|60.5%
|Jared McCann
|21
|9
|4
|13
|5
|5
|55.6%
