A close NHL matchup is projected on Friday when the Vancouver Canucks (13-6-1) visit the Seattle Kraken (8-8-5) at Climate Pledge Arena. The Kraken are underdogs (-105 on the moneyline) against the Canucks (-115) ahead of the game, which starts at 10:00 PM ET on ESPN+ and ROOT Sports NW.

Canucks vs. Kraken Game Info

When: Friday, November 24, 2023 at 10:00 PM ET

Friday, November 24, 2023 at 10:00 PM ET TV Channel: ESPN+ and ROOT Sports NW

ESPN+ and ROOT Sports NW Where: Climate Pledge Arena in Seattle, Washington

Climate Pledge Arena in Seattle, Washington

Canucks vs. Kraken Total and Moneyline

Here's a look at the favorite, total and moneyline for this matchup posted on different sportsbooks.

Canucks vs. Kraken Betting Trends

In 15 of 20 matches this season, Vancouver and its opponent have combined to finish above 6.5 goals.

The Canucks are 7-2 when favored on the moneyline this season.

This season the Kraken have five wins in the 13 games in which they've been an underdog.

Vancouver is 7-2 (winning 77.8% of its games) when it has played with moneyline odds of -115 or shorter.

Seattle has 13 games this season playing as the underdog by -105 or longer, and is 5-8 in those contests.

Canucks Recent Betting Performance

Overall Record ATS Record O/U/P AVG Total AVG Goals Scored AVG Goals Allowed 6-4-0 4-5 7-2-1 6.5 3.40 2.70 Overall Record AVG Goals Scored AVG Goals Allowed Power Play Goals Power Play % 6-4-0 3.40 2.70 10 25.6% Overall Record ATS Record O/U/P AVG Total AVG Goals Scored AVG Goals Allowed 4-3-3 5-5 8-1-1 6.3 3.20 3.40 Overall Record AVG Goals Scored AVG Goals Allowed Power Play Goals Power Play % 4-3-3 3.20 3.40 8 25.0% Record as ML Favorite 4-1 Record as ML Underdog 1-3 Puck Line Covers 4 Puck Line Losses 5 Games Over Total 7 Games Under Total 2 Record as ML Favorite 2-2 Record as ML Underdog 2-3 Puck Line Covers 5 Puck Line Losses 5 Games Over Total 8 Games Under Total 1

