The Vancouver Canucks (13-6-1) and Seattle Kraken (8-8-5) meet at Climate Pledge Arena on Friday, November 24 at 10:00 PM ET on ESPN+ and ROOT Sports NW. The Canucks fell to the Colorado Avalanche 5-2 in their most recent game, while the Kraken are coming off a 7-1 victory against the San Jose Sharks.

Over the last 10 games, the Kraken have put up a 4-3-3 record after scoring 32 total goals (eight power-play goals on 32 power-play opportunities during that span, for a conversion rate of 25.0%). Their opponents have scored a combined 34 goals in those games.

Ahead of watching this matchup, here is our prediction for which club will secure the win in Friday's hockey action.

Kraken vs. Canucks Predictions for Friday

Our computer model for this contest predicts a final tally of Canucks 4, Kraken 3.

Moneyline Pick: Canucks (-115)

Canucks (-115) Total Pick: No Pick - Predicted Margin Negligible

No Pick - Predicted Margin Negligible Spread Pick: Kraken (+1.5)

Kraken vs Canucks Additional Info

Kraken Splits and Trends

The Kraken (8-8-5 overall) have posted a record of 3-5-8 in games that have needed OT this season.

In the eight games Seattle has played that were decided by one goal, it racked up 11 points.

This season the Kraken scored just one goal in six games and they finished 0-5-1 in those matchups.

Seattle has one point (0-1-1) in two games this season when it has scored two goals.

The Kraken have earned 19 points in their 12 games with at least three goals scored.

Seattle has scored a lone power-play goal in seven games this season and has recorded eight points from those matchups.

When outshooting its opponent this season, Seattle is 5-2-3 (13 points).

The Kraken's opponents have had more shots in nine games. The Kraken went 2-6-1 in those matchups (five points).

Team Stats Comparison

Canucks Rank Canucks AVG Kraken AVG Kraken Rank 1st 4 Goals Scored 2.86 25th 5th 2.55 Goals Allowed 3.38 23rd 24th 29.5 Shots 29.6 23rd 17th 30.4 Shots Allowed 29.7 11th 4th 29.73% Power Play % 25% 7th 23rd 76.56% Penalty Kill % 73.02% 28th

Kraken vs. Canucks Game Time and TV Channel

When: Friday, November 24, 2023 at 10:00 PM ET

Friday, November 24, 2023 at 10:00 PM ET TV Channel: ESPN+ and ROOT Sports NW

ESPN+ and ROOT Sports NW Live Stream: Watch this game on ESPN+

Watch this game on ESPN+ Where: Climate Pledge Arena in Seattle, Washington

