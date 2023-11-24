The Vancouver Canucks (13-6-1), coming off a 5-2 loss to the Colorado Avalanche, visit the Seattle Kraken (8-8-5) at Climate Pledge Arena on Friday, November 24 at 10:00 PM ET on ESPN+ and ROOT Sports NW. The Kraken knocked off the San Jose Sharks 7-1 in their last game.

Over the last 10 outings for the Kraken, their offense has scored 32 goals while their defense has conceded 34 (they have a 4-3-3 record in those games). In 32 power-play opportunities during that span, they have capitalized with eight goals (25.0% success rate).

Ahead of watching this matchup, here is our pick for which team will bring home the win in Friday's hockey action.

Kraken vs. Canucks Predictions for Friday

Our computer projections model for this matchup expects a final result of Canucks 4, Kraken 3.

Moneyline Pick: Canucks (-115)

Canucks (-115) Total Pick: No Pick - Predicted Margin Negligible

No Pick - Predicted Margin Negligible Spread Pick: Kraken (+1.5)

Kraken vs Canucks Additional Info

Kraken Splits and Trends

The Kraken have earned a record of 3-5-8 in overtime contests as part of an overall mark of 8-8-5.

In the eight games Seattle has played that were decided by one goal, it racked up 11 points.

This season the Kraken registered just one goal in six games and they finished 0-5-1 in those matchups.

Seattle has one point (0-1-1) in two games this season when it has scored two goals.

The Kraken have scored more than two goals 12 times, earning 19 points from those matchups (8-1-3).

This season, Seattle has recorded a single power-play goal in seven games has a record of 3-2-2 in those matchups.

When it outshoots its opponent this season, Seattle has posted a record of 5-2-3 (13 points).

The Kraken have been outshot by opponents in nine games, going 2-6-1 to record five points.

Team Stats Comparison

Canucks Rank Canucks AVG Kraken AVG Kraken Rank 1st 4 Goals Scored 2.86 25th 5th 2.55 Goals Allowed 3.38 23rd 24th 29.5 Shots 29.6 23rd 17th 30.4 Shots Allowed 29.7 11th 4th 29.73% Power Play % 25% 7th 23rd 76.56% Penalty Kill % 73.02% 28th

Kraken vs. Canucks Game Time and TV Channel

When: Friday, November 24, 2023 at 10:00 PM ET

Friday, November 24, 2023 at 10:00 PM ET TV Channel: ESPN+ and ROOT Sports NW

Where: Climate Pledge Arena in Seattle, Washington

Watch this game on ESPN+ Where: Climate Pledge Arena in Seattle, Washington

