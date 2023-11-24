Canucks vs. Kraken Prediction & Picks: Line, Spread, Over/Under - November 24
The Vancouver Canucks (13-6-1), coming off a 5-2 loss to the Colorado Avalanche, visit the Seattle Kraken (8-8-5) at Climate Pledge Arena on Friday, November 24 at 10:00 PM ET on ESPN+ and ROOT Sports NW. The Kraken took down the San Jose Sharks 7-1 in their last game.
The Canucks are 6-4-0 in their last 10 contests, scoring 34 goals while conceding 27 in that time. On 39 power-play opportunities during that span, they have scored 10 goals (25.6%).
Before watching this matchup, here's our prediction for which team will emerge victorious in Friday's hockey action.
Canucks vs. Kraken Predictions for Friday
Our computer model for this encounter predicts a final result of Canucks 4, Kraken 3.
- Moneyline Pick: Canucks (-115)
- Total Pick: No Pick - Predicted Margin Negligible
- Spread Pick: Kraken (+1.5)
Sportsbook Promo Codes
Canucks vs Kraken Additional Info
Canucks Splits and Trends
- The Canucks have finished 1-1-2 in overtime games to contribute to an overall record of 13-6-1.
- Vancouver has seven points (3-2-1) in the six games it has played that were decided by one goal.
- Vancouver finished 1-3-0 in the four games this season when it scored two goals (registering two points).
- The Canucks have scored more than two goals in 15 games (12-2-1, 25 points).
- In the five games when Vancouver has recorded a single power-play goal, it has a 3-1-1 record (seven points).
- In the 11 games when it outshot its opponent, Vancouver is 8-2-1 (17 points).
- The Canucks have been outshot by opponents nine times, and went 5-4-0 (10 points).
Team Stats Comparison
|Canucks Rank
|Canucks AVG
|Kraken AVG
|Kraken Rank
|1st
|4
|Goals Scored
|2.86
|25th
|5th
|2.55
|Goals Allowed
|3.38
|23rd
|24th
|29.5
|Shots
|29.6
|23rd
|17th
|30.4
|Shots Allowed
|29.7
|11th
|4th
|29.73%
|Power Play %
|25%
|7th
|23rd
|76.56%
|Penalty Kill %
|73.02%
|28th
Canucks vs. Kraken Game Time and TV Channel
- When: Friday, November 24, 2023 at 10:00 PM ET
- TV Channel: ESPN+ and ROOT Sports NW
- Live Stream: Watch this game on ESPN+
- Where: Climate Pledge Arena in Seattle, Washington
