The Vancouver Canucks (13-6-1), coming off a 5-2 loss to the Colorado Avalanche, visit the Seattle Kraken (8-8-5) at Climate Pledge Arena on Friday, November 24 at 10:00 PM ET on ESPN+ and ROOT Sports NW. The Kraken took down the San Jose Sharks 7-1 in their last game.

Catch over 1,000 out of market NHL games, plus original programming, with ESPN+ or the Disney Bundle.

The Canucks are 6-4-0 in their last 10 contests, scoring 34 goals while conceding 27 in that time. On 39 power-play opportunities during that span, they have scored 10 goals (25.6%).

Before watching this matchup, here's our prediction for which team will emerge victorious in Friday's hockey action.

Canucks vs. Kraken Predictions for Friday

Our computer model for this encounter predicts a final result of Canucks 4, Kraken 3.

Moneyline Pick: Canucks (-115)

Canucks (-115) Total Pick: No Pick - Predicted Margin Negligible

No Pick - Predicted Margin Negligible Spread Pick: Kraken (+1.5)

Sportsbook Promo Codes

Bet on this or any NHL matchup at BetMGM

Canucks vs Kraken Additional Info

Canucks Splits and Trends

The Canucks have finished 1-1-2 in overtime games to contribute to an overall record of 13-6-1.

Vancouver has seven points (3-2-1) in the six games it has played that were decided by one goal.

Vancouver finished 1-3-0 in the four games this season when it scored two goals (registering two points).

The Canucks have scored more than two goals in 15 games (12-2-1, 25 points).

In the five games when Vancouver has recorded a single power-play goal, it has a 3-1-1 record (seven points).

In the 11 games when it outshot its opponent, Vancouver is 8-2-1 (17 points).

The Canucks have been outshot by opponents nine times, and went 5-4-0 (10 points).

Team Stats Comparison

Canucks Rank Canucks AVG Kraken AVG Kraken Rank 1st 4 Goals Scored 2.86 25th 5th 2.55 Goals Allowed 3.38 23rd 24th 29.5 Shots 29.6 23rd 17th 30.4 Shots Allowed 29.7 11th 4th 29.73% Power Play % 25% 7th 23rd 76.56% Penalty Kill % 73.02% 28th

Head to BetMGM to place a wager on this matchup!

Canucks vs. Kraken Game Time and TV Channel

When: Friday, November 24, 2023 at 10:00 PM ET

Friday, November 24, 2023 at 10:00 PM ET TV Channel: ESPN+ and ROOT Sports NW

ESPN+ and ROOT Sports NW Live Stream: Watch this game on ESPN+

Watch this game on ESPN+ Where: Climate Pledge Arena in Seattle, Washington

Sign up with our links on Fubo, ESPN+ and Max to watch NHL action all season long!

Not all offers available in all states, please visit BetMGM for the latest promotions for your area. Must be 21+ to gamble, please wager responsibly. If you or someone you know has a gambling problem, contact 1-800-GAMBLER.