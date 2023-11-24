The Vancouver Canucks' Quinn Hughes and the Seattle Kraken's Oliver Bjorkstrand will be two of the best players to keep an eye on when these squads face off on Friday at 10:00 PM ET, at Climate Pledge Arena.

Canucks vs. Kraken Game Information

Canucks Players to Watch

Hughes is one of Vancouver's top contributors (31 points), via collected eight goals and 23 assists.

J.T. Miller has 13 goals and 17 assists, equaling 30 points (1.5 per game).

Elias Pettersson's 28 points this season are via eight goals and 20 assists.

Casey DeSmith (4-1-1) has a 2.9 goals against average and a .912% save percentage (20th in league).

Kraken Players to Watch

Seattle's Bjorkstrand has recorded 12 assists and seven goals in 21 games. That's good for 19 points.

With 18 total points (0.9 per game), including three goals and 15 assists through 21 games, Vince Dunn is pivotal for Seattle's offense.

This season, Eeli Tolvanen has five goals and 10 assists, for a season point total of 15.

In the crease, Joey Daccord 's record stands at 3-2-5 on the season, giving up 30 goals (2.8 goals against average) and compiling 277 saves with a .902% save percentage (34th in the league).

Canucks vs. Kraken Stat Comparison

Canucks Rank Canucks AVG Kraken AVG Kraken Rank 1st 4 Goals Scored 2.86 25th 5th 2.55 Goals Allowed 3.38 23rd 24th 29.5 Shots 29.6 23rd 17th 30.4 Shots Allowed 29.7 11th 4th 29.73% Power Play % 25% 7th 23rd 76.56% Penalty Kill % 73.02% 28th

