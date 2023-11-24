The Vancouver Canucks (13-6-1) and Seattle Kraken (8-8-5) meet at Climate Pledge Arena on Friday, November 24 at 10:00 PM ET on ESPN+ and ROOT Sports NW. The Canucks fell to the Colorado Avalanche 5-2 in their most recent game, while the Kraken are coming off a 7-1 win over the San Jose Sharks.

Canucks vs. Kraken Game Info

When: Friday, November 24, 2023 at 10:00 PM ET

Friday, November 24, 2023 at 10:00 PM ET

Where: Climate Pledge Arena in Seattle, Washington

Favorite Underdog Total Spread Canucks (-115) Kraken (-105) 6.5 Canucks (-1.5)

Canucks Betting Insights

The Canucks are 7-2 when favored on the moneyline this season.

When it has played as a moneyline favorite with odds of -115 or shorter, Vancouver has a 7-2 record (winning 77.8% of its games).

Based on this matchup's moneyline, the Canucks have an implied win probability of 53.5%.

In 15 of 20 matches this season, Vancouver and its opponent have combined for more than 6.5 goals.

Canucks vs Kraken Additional Info

Canucks vs. Kraken Rankings

Canucks Total (Rank) Kraken Total (Rank) 80 (1st) Goals 60 (13th) 51 (9th) Goals Allowed 71 (28th) 22 (2nd) Power Play Goals 16 (6th) 15 (23rd) Shorthanded Goals Allowed 17 (27th)

Canucks Advanced Stats

In its past 10 games Vancouver has gone 6-4-0 overall, with a 4-5-0 record against the spread.

Seven of Vancouver's past 10 games went over.

The Canucks and their opponents have combined to score 6.5 goals per game in the past 10 games, the same as the over/under in this matchup.

In the past 10 games, the Canucks have scored 1.3 fewer goals per game than their season average.

The Canucks are the top-scoring team in the league with an average of four goals per game, resulting in 80 this season.

The Canucks are ranked ninth in league play for the fewest goals against this season, having given up 51 total goals (2.6 per game).

They have a league-best goal differential of +29 this season.

