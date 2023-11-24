You can wager on player prop bet odds for Quinn Hughes, Oliver Bjorkstrand and others on the Vancouver Canucks and Seattle Kraken before their matchup at 10:00 PM ET on Friday at Climate Pledge Arena.

Canucks vs. Kraken Game Info

When: Friday, November 24, 2023 at 10:00 PM ET

Friday, November 24, 2023 at 10:00 PM ET TV Channel: ESPN+ and ROOT Sports NW

ESPN+ and ROOT Sports NW Where: Climate Pledge Arena in Seattle, Washington

Climate Pledge Arena in Seattle, Washington Live Stream: Watch this game on ESPN+

Canucks vs. Kraken Additional Info

NHL Props Today: Vancouver Canucks

Quinn Hughes Props

Points Prop: 0.5 (Over Odds: -238, Under Odds: +175)

0.5 (Over Odds: -238, Under Odds: +175) Assists Prop: 0.5 (Over Odds: -175, Under Odds: +130)

Hughes has been vital to Vancouver this season, with 31 points in 20 games.

Hughes Recent Games

Opponent Date Goals Assists Points Shots at Avalanche Nov. 22 0 1 1 4 vs. Sharks Nov. 20 1 1 2 3 vs. Kraken Nov. 18 1 0 1 1 at Flames Nov. 16 0 1 1 1 vs. Islanders Nov. 15 1 2 3 6

J.T. Miller Props

Points Prop: 0.5 (Over Odds: -238, Under Odds: +170)

0.5 (Over Odds: -238, Under Odds: +170) Assists Prop: 0.5 (Over Odds: -115, Under Odds: -115)

J.T. Miller is another of Vancouver's offensive options, contributing 30 points (13 goals, 17 assists) to the team.

Miller Recent Games

Opponent Date Goals Assists Points Shots at Avalanche Nov. 22 1 0 1 2 vs. Sharks Nov. 20 1 0 1 2 vs. Kraken Nov. 18 1 0 1 3 at Flames Nov. 16 0 1 1 1 vs. Islanders Nov. 15 1 2 3 3

Elias Pettersson Props

Points Prop: 1.5 (Over Odds: +180, Under Odds: -250)

1.5 (Over Odds: +180, Under Odds: -250) Assists Prop: 0.5 (Over Odds: -133, Under Odds: +100)

Elias Pettersson's 28 points this season have come via eight goals and 20 assists.

Pettersson Recent Games

Opponent Date Goals Assists Points Shots at Avalanche Nov. 22 0 0 0 3 vs. Sharks Nov. 20 0 0 0 2 vs. Kraken Nov. 18 0 1 1 1 at Flames Nov. 16 1 0 1 2 vs. Islanders Nov. 15 0 1 1 2

NHL Props Today: Seattle Kraken

Oliver Bjorkstrand Props

Points Prop: 0.5 (Over Odds: -120, Under Odds: -110)

0.5 (Over Odds: -120, Under Odds: -110) Assists Prop: 0.5 (Over Odds: +155, Under Odds: -208)

Bjorkstrand is one of the top offensive options for Seattle with 19 points (0.9 per game), with seven goals and 12 assists in 21 games (playing 16:40 per game).

Bjorkstrand Recent Games

Opponent Date Goals Assists Points Shots vs. Sharks Nov. 22 1 3 4 2 vs. Flames Nov. 20 0 0 0 2 at Canucks Nov. 18 0 1 1 4 vs. Islanders Nov. 16 0 1 1 1 at Oilers Nov. 15 0 1 1 2

Vince Dunn Props

Points Prop: 0.5 (Over Odds: -115, Under Odds: -118)

0.5 (Over Odds: -115, Under Odds: -118) Assists Prop: 0.5 (Over Odds: +110, Under Odds: -149)

Vince Dunn is one of the impact players on offense for Seattle with 18 total points (0.9 per game), with three goals and 15 assists in 21 games.

Dunn Recent Games

Opponent Date Goals Assists Points Shots vs. Sharks Nov. 22 0 0 0 1 vs. Flames Nov. 20 1 1 2 4 at Canucks Nov. 18 0 0 0 1 vs. Islanders Nov. 16 0 1 1 3 at Oilers Nov. 15 0 1 1 1

Not all offers available in all states, please visit BetMGM for the latest promotions for your area. Must be 21+ to gamble, please wager responsibly. If you or someone you know has a gambling problem, contact 1-800-GAMBLER.