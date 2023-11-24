Top Player Prop Bets for Canucks vs. Kraken on November 24, 2023
You can wager on player prop bet odds for Quinn Hughes, Oliver Bjorkstrand and others on the Vancouver Canucks and Seattle Kraken before their matchup at 10:00 PM ET on Friday at Climate Pledge Arena.
Canucks vs. Kraken Game Info
- When: Friday, November 24, 2023 at 10:00 PM ET
- TV Channel: ESPN+ and ROOT Sports NW
- Where: Climate Pledge Arena in Seattle, Washington
- Live Stream: Watch this game on ESPN+
Canucks vs. Kraken Additional Info
NHL Props Today: Vancouver Canucks
Quinn Hughes Props
- Points Prop: 0.5 (Over Odds: -238, Under Odds: +175)
- Assists Prop: 0.5 (Over Odds: -175, Under Odds: +130)
Hughes has been vital to Vancouver this season, with 31 points in 20 games.
Hughes Recent Games
|Opponent
|Date
|Goals
|Assists
|Points
|Shots
|at Avalanche
|Nov. 22
|0
|1
|1
|4
|vs. Sharks
|Nov. 20
|1
|1
|2
|3
|vs. Kraken
|Nov. 18
|1
|0
|1
|1
|at Flames
|Nov. 16
|0
|1
|1
|1
|vs. Islanders
|Nov. 15
|1
|2
|3
|6
J.T. Miller Props
- Points Prop: 0.5 (Over Odds: -238, Under Odds: +170)
- Assists Prop: 0.5 (Over Odds: -115, Under Odds: -115)
J.T. Miller is another of Vancouver's offensive options, contributing 30 points (13 goals, 17 assists) to the team.
Miller Recent Games
|Opponent
|Date
|Goals
|Assists
|Points
|Shots
|at Avalanche
|Nov. 22
|1
|0
|1
|2
|vs. Sharks
|Nov. 20
|1
|0
|1
|2
|vs. Kraken
|Nov. 18
|1
|0
|1
|3
|at Flames
|Nov. 16
|0
|1
|1
|1
|vs. Islanders
|Nov. 15
|1
|2
|3
|3
Elias Pettersson Props
- Points Prop: 1.5 (Over Odds: +180, Under Odds: -250)
- Assists Prop: 0.5 (Over Odds: -133, Under Odds: +100)
Elias Pettersson's 28 points this season have come via eight goals and 20 assists.
Pettersson Recent Games
|Opponent
|Date
|Goals
|Assists
|Points
|Shots
|at Avalanche
|Nov. 22
|0
|0
|0
|3
|vs. Sharks
|Nov. 20
|0
|0
|0
|2
|vs. Kraken
|Nov. 18
|0
|1
|1
|1
|at Flames
|Nov. 16
|1
|0
|1
|2
|vs. Islanders
|Nov. 15
|0
|1
|1
|2
NHL Props Today: Seattle Kraken
Oliver Bjorkstrand Props
- Points Prop: 0.5 (Over Odds: -120, Under Odds: -110)
- Assists Prop: 0.5 (Over Odds: +155, Under Odds: -208)
Bjorkstrand is one of the top offensive options for Seattle with 19 points (0.9 per game), with seven goals and 12 assists in 21 games (playing 16:40 per game).
Bjorkstrand Recent Games
|Opponent
|Date
|Goals
|Assists
|Points
|Shots
|vs. Sharks
|Nov. 22
|1
|3
|4
|2
|vs. Flames
|Nov. 20
|0
|0
|0
|2
|at Canucks
|Nov. 18
|0
|1
|1
|4
|vs. Islanders
|Nov. 16
|0
|1
|1
|1
|at Oilers
|Nov. 15
|0
|1
|1
|2
Vince Dunn Props
- Points Prop: 0.5 (Over Odds: -115, Under Odds: -118)
- Assists Prop: 0.5 (Over Odds: +110, Under Odds: -149)
Vince Dunn is one of the impact players on offense for Seattle with 18 total points (0.9 per game), with three goals and 15 assists in 21 games.
Dunn Recent Games
|Opponent
|Date
|Goals
|Assists
|Points
|Shots
|vs. Sharks
|Nov. 22
|0
|0
|0
|1
|vs. Flames
|Nov. 20
|1
|1
|2
|4
|at Canucks
|Nov. 18
|0
|0
|0
|1
|vs. Islanders
|Nov. 16
|0
|1
|1
|3
|at Oilers
|Nov. 15
|0
|1
|1
|1
