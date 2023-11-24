Will Conor Garland light the lamp when the Vancouver Canucks square off against the Seattle Kraken on Friday at 10:00 PM ET? In the article below, we dig into the stats and trends you need to know before betting any player props.

Will Conor Garland score a goal against the Kraken?

Odds to score a goal this game: +360 (Bet $10 to win $36.00 if he scores a goal)

Garland stats and insights

In two of 20 games this season, Garland has scored -- but he has no games with multiple goals.

He has not scored versus the Kraken this season in one game (one shot).

Garland has picked up one assist on the power play.

Garland's shooting percentage is 4.8%, and he averages 2.1 shots per game.

Kraken defensive stats

The Kraken have conceded 71 goals in total (3.4 per game), which ranks 28th in the NHL in goals allowed.

So far this season, the Kraken have not secured a shutout victory. Their skaters are averaging 17.1 hits and 15.2 blocked shots per game.

Garland recent games

Date Opponent Points Goals Assists Time On Ice Home/Away Result 11/22/2023 Avalanche 0 0 0 10:36 Away L 5-2 11/20/2023 Sharks 0 0 0 12:53 Home W 3-1 11/18/2023 Kraken 0 0 0 12:40 Home L 4-3 11/16/2023 Flames 0 0 0 13:34 Away L 5-2 11/15/2023 Islanders 0 0 0 15:17 Home W 4-3 OT 11/12/2023 Canadiens 2 1 1 12:03 Away W 5-2 11/11/2023 Maple Leafs 0 0 0 16:15 Away L 5-2 11/9/2023 Senators 0 0 0 14:44 Away W 5-2 11/6/2023 Oilers 0 0 0 10:11 Home W 6-2 11/4/2023 Stars 0 0 0 12:33 Home W 2-0

Canucks vs. Kraken game info

Game Day: Friday, November 24, 2023

Friday, November 24, 2023 Game Time: 10:00 PM ET

10:00 PM ET TV Channel: ESPN+ and ROOT Sports NW

ESPN+ and ROOT Sports NW Live Stream: Watch this game on ESPN+

