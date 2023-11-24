Can we anticipate Dakota Joshua scoring a goal when the Vancouver Canucks face off with the Seattle Kraken at 10:00 PM ET on Friday? To help you with your wagers, take a look at the stats and insights below.

Will Dakota Joshua score a goal against the Kraken?

Odds to score a goal this game: +600 (Bet $10 to win $60.00 if he scores a goal)

Joshua stats and insights

  • Joshua has scored in two of 19 games this season, but only one goal each time.
  • In one game versus the Kraken this season, he has not scored. In terms of shots, he has attempted zero of them.
  • Joshua has zero points on the power play.
  • He takes 1.0 shot per game, and converts 10.0% of them.

Kraken defensive stats

  • On the defensive side, the Kraken are allowing 71 total goals (3.4 per game) which ranks 28th in the NHL.
  • So far this season, the Kraken have not earned a shutout victory. Their skaters are averaging 17.1 hits and 15.2 blocked shots per game.

Joshua recent games

Date Opponent Points Goals Assists Time On Ice Home/Away Result
11/22/2023 Avalanche 0 0 0 11:10 Away L 5-2
11/20/2023 Sharks 0 0 0 12:34 Home W 3-1
11/18/2023 Kraken 0 0 0 12:16 Home L 4-3
11/16/2023 Flames 0 0 0 12:54 Away L 5-2
11/15/2023 Islanders 0 0 0 12:31 Home W 4-3 OT
11/12/2023 Canadiens 2 1 1 12:11 Away W 5-2
11/11/2023 Maple Leafs 0 0 0 13:39 Away L 5-2
11/9/2023 Senators 0 0 0 14:08 Away W 5-2
11/6/2023 Oilers 1 0 1 10:27 Home W 6-2
11/4/2023 Stars 1 0 1 12:41 Home W 2-0

Canucks vs. Kraken game info

  • Game Day: Friday, November 24, 2023
  • Game Time: 10:00 PM ET
  • TV Channel: ESPN+ and ROOT Sports NW
  • Live Stream: Watch this game on ESPN+

