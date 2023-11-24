Will Elias Pettersson Score a Goal Against the Kraken on November 24?
On Friday at 10:00 PM ET, the Vancouver Canucks clash with the Seattle Kraken. Is Elias Pettersson going to light the lamp in this contest? Take a look at the numbers and insights below before making a bet on any player props.
Will Elias Pettersson score a goal against the Kraken?
Odds to score a goal this game: +145 (Bet $10 to win $14.50 if he scores a goal)
Pettersson stats and insights
- In six of 20 games this season, Pettersson has scored -- and in one of those games he had multiple goals.
- In one game against the Kraken this season, he has not scored. In terms of shots, he has taken one of them.
- Pettersson has picked up four goals and nine assists on the power play.
- He has a 17.0% shooting percentage, attempting 2.4 shots per game.
Kraken defensive stats
- The Kraken are 28th in goals allowed, giving up 71 total goals (3.4 per game) in the NHL.
- So far this season, the Kraken have not shut out an opponent. They are averaging 17.1 hits and 15.2 blocked shots per game.
Pettersson recent games
|Date
|Opponent
|Points
|Goals
|Assists
|Time On Ice
|Home/Away
|Result
|11/22/2023
|Avalanche
|0
|0
|0
|18:59
|Away
|L 5-2
|11/20/2023
|Sharks
|0
|0
|0
|20:08
|Home
|W 3-1
|11/18/2023
|Kraken
|1
|0
|1
|21:35
|Home
|L 4-3
|11/16/2023
|Flames
|1
|1
|0
|18:05
|Away
|L 5-2
|11/15/2023
|Islanders
|1
|0
|1
|23:35
|Home
|W 4-3 OT
|11/12/2023
|Canadiens
|0
|0
|0
|16:51
|Away
|W 5-2
|11/11/2023
|Maple Leafs
|1
|0
|1
|18:05
|Away
|L 5-2
|11/9/2023
|Senators
|3
|1
|2
|18:30
|Away
|W 5-2
|11/6/2023
|Oilers
|1
|0
|1
|20:06
|Home
|W 6-2
|11/4/2023
|Stars
|1
|1
|0
|20:30
|Home
|W 2-0
Canucks vs. Kraken game info
- Game Day: Friday, November 24, 2023
- Game Time: 10:00 PM ET
- TV Channel: ESPN+ and ROOT Sports NW
- TV Channel: ESPN+ and ROOT Sports NW
