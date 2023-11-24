On Friday at 10:00 PM ET, the Vancouver Canucks clash with the Seattle Kraken. Is Elias Pettersson going to light the lamp in this contest? Take a look at the numbers and insights below before making a bet on any player props.

Will Elias Pettersson score a goal against the Kraken?

Odds to score a goal this game: +145 (Bet $10 to win $14.50 if he scores a goal)

Pettersson stats and insights

In six of 20 games this season, Pettersson has scored -- and in one of those games he had multiple goals.

In one game against the Kraken this season, he has not scored. In terms of shots, he has taken one of them.

Pettersson has picked up four goals and nine assists on the power play.

He has a 17.0% shooting percentage, attempting 2.4 shots per game.

Kraken defensive stats

The Kraken are 28th in goals allowed, giving up 71 total goals (3.4 per game) in the NHL.

So far this season, the Kraken have not shut out an opponent. They are averaging 17.1 hits and 15.2 blocked shots per game.

Pettersson recent games

Date Opponent Points Goals Assists Time On Ice Home/Away Result 11/22/2023 Avalanche 0 0 0 18:59 Away L 5-2 11/20/2023 Sharks 0 0 0 20:08 Home W 3-1 11/18/2023 Kraken 1 0 1 21:35 Home L 4-3 11/16/2023 Flames 1 1 0 18:05 Away L 5-2 11/15/2023 Islanders 1 0 1 23:35 Home W 4-3 OT 11/12/2023 Canadiens 0 0 0 16:51 Away W 5-2 11/11/2023 Maple Leafs 1 0 1 18:05 Away L 5-2 11/9/2023 Senators 3 1 2 18:30 Away W 5-2 11/6/2023 Oilers 1 0 1 20:06 Home W 6-2 11/4/2023 Stars 1 1 0 20:30 Home W 2-0

Canucks vs. Kraken game info

Game Day: Friday, November 24, 2023

Friday, November 24, 2023 Game Time: 10:00 PM ET

10:00 PM ET TV Channel: ESPN+ and ROOT Sports NW

ESPN+ and ROOT Sports NW Live Stream: Watch this game on ESPN+

Not all offers available in all states, please visit Caesars for the latest promotions for your area. Must be 21+ to gamble, please wager responsibly. If you or someone you know has a gambling problem, contact 1-800-GAMBLER.