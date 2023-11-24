Elias Pettersson will be in action when the Vancouver Canucks and Seattle Kraken play at 10:00 PM ET on Friday, November 24, 2023. If you're thinking about a wager on Pettersson against the Kraken, we have lots of info to help.

Elias Pettersson vs. Kraken Game Info & Odds

When: Friday, November 24, 2023 at 10:00 PM ET

Friday, November 24, 2023 at 10:00 PM ET TV Channel: ESPN+ and ROOT Sports NW

ESPN+ and ROOT Sports NW Live Stream: Watch this game on ESPN+

Watch this game on ESPN+ Points Prop: 1.5 points (Over odds: +170)

1.5 points (Over odds: +170) Assists Prop: 0.5 assists (Over odds: -139)

Pettersson Season Stats Insights

In 20 games this season, Pettersson has averaged 19:45 on the ice, while putting up a plus-minus of +1.

In six of 20 games this year, Pettersson has scored a goal, and he has one game with multiple goals.

Pettersson has a point in 15 of 20 games this year, with multiple points in eight of them.

Pettersson has an assist in 12 of 20 games played this season, including multiple assists six times.

Pettersson's odds on his points prop carry an implied probability of 37% that he goes over.

Given his moneyline odds, Pettersson has an implied probability of 58.2% of going over his assist prop bet.

Pettersson Stats vs. the Kraken

On the defensive side, the Kraken are conceding 71 total goals (3.4 per game) which ranks 28th in the NHL.

The team has the league's 25th-ranked goal differential (-11).

2023-2024 Season Stat vs. Seattle 20 Games 5 28 Points 9 8 Goals 4 20 Assists 5

