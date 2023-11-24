On Friday at 10:00 PM ET, the Vancouver Canucks square off with the Seattle Kraken. Is Filip Hronek going to score a goal in this matchup? Take a look at the numbers and insights below before making a bet on any player props.

Catch over 1,000 out of market NHL games, plus original programming, with ESPN+ or the Disney Bundle.

Sportsbook promo codes

Will Filip Hronek score a goal against the Kraken?

Odds to score a goal this game: +750 (Bet $10 to win $75.00 if he scores a goal)

Bet on this or any NHL matchup at FanDuel

Hronek stats and insights

  • Hronek has scored in one of 20 games this season, and it was just a single goal.
  • In one game against the Kraken this season, he has taken four shots, but has not scored a goal.
  • On the power play he has one goal, plus five assists.
  • Hronek's shooting percentage is 2.4%, and he averages 2.1 shots per game.

Watch the NHL, other live sports and more on Fubo! Use our link to sign up for a free trial.

Kraken defensive stats

  • The Kraken are 28th in goals allowed, giving up 71 total goals (3.4 per game) in the league.
  • So far this season, the Kraken have not registered a shutout win. As a team, they average 17.1 hits and 15.2 blocked shots per game.

Watch the NHL on Max with the B/R Sports Add-On

Hronek recent games

Date Opponent Points Goals Assists Time On Ice Home/Away Result
11/22/2023 Avalanche 1 0 1 26:51 Away L 5-2
11/20/2023 Sharks 0 0 0 26:01 Home W 3-1
11/18/2023 Kraken 1 0 1 29:03 Home L 4-3
11/16/2023 Flames 0 0 0 23:46 Away L 5-2
11/15/2023 Islanders 1 1 0 23:31 Home W 4-3 OT
11/12/2023 Canadiens 1 0 1 23:50 Away W 5-2
11/11/2023 Maple Leafs 1 0 1 24:18 Away L 5-2
11/9/2023 Senators 1 0 1 23:16 Away W 5-2
11/6/2023 Oilers 2 0 2 22:07 Home W 6-2
11/4/2023 Stars 1 0 1 25:39 Home W 2-0

Rep your team with officially licensed NHL gear! Head to Fanatics to find jerseys, shirts, and much more.

Canucks vs. Kraken game info

  • Game Day: Friday, November 24, 2023
  • Game Time: 10:00 PM ET
  • TV Channel: ESPN+ and ROOT Sports NW
  • Live Stream: Watch this game on ESPN+

Place your bets on any NHL matchup at FanDuel, and sign up with our link for a first-time offer!

Not all offers available in all states, please visit Caesars for the latest promotions for your area. Must be 21+ to gamble, please wager responsibly. If you or someone you know has a gambling problem, contact 1-800-GAMBLER.

© 2023 Data Skrive. All rights reserved.