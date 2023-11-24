On Friday at 10:00 PM ET, the Vancouver Canucks square off with the Seattle Kraken. Is Filip Hronek going to score a goal in this matchup? Take a look at the numbers and insights below before making a bet on any player props.

Will Filip Hronek score a goal against the Kraken?

Odds to score a goal this game: +750 (Bet $10 to win $75.00 if he scores a goal)

Hronek stats and insights

Hronek has scored in one of 20 games this season, and it was just a single goal.

In one game against the Kraken this season, he has taken four shots, but has not scored a goal.

On the power play he has one goal, plus five assists.

Hronek's shooting percentage is 2.4%, and he averages 2.1 shots per game.

Kraken defensive stats

The Kraken are 28th in goals allowed, giving up 71 total goals (3.4 per game) in the league.

So far this season, the Kraken have not registered a shutout win. As a team, they average 17.1 hits and 15.2 blocked shots per game.

Hronek recent games

Date Opponent Points Goals Assists Time On Ice Home/Away Result 11/22/2023 Avalanche 1 0 1 26:51 Away L 5-2 11/20/2023 Sharks 0 0 0 26:01 Home W 3-1 11/18/2023 Kraken 1 0 1 29:03 Home L 4-3 11/16/2023 Flames 0 0 0 23:46 Away L 5-2 11/15/2023 Islanders 1 1 0 23:31 Home W 4-3 OT 11/12/2023 Canadiens 1 0 1 23:50 Away W 5-2 11/11/2023 Maple Leafs 1 0 1 24:18 Away L 5-2 11/9/2023 Senators 1 0 1 23:16 Away W 5-2 11/6/2023 Oilers 2 0 2 22:07 Home W 6-2 11/4/2023 Stars 1 0 1 25:39 Home W 2-0

Canucks vs. Kraken game info

Game Day: Friday, November 24, 2023

Friday, November 24, 2023 Game Time: 10:00 PM ET

10:00 PM ET TV Channel: ESPN+ and ROOT Sports NW

ESPN+ and ROOT Sports NW Live Stream: Watch this game on ESPN+

