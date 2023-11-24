Will Filip Hronek Score a Goal Against the Kraken on November 24?
On Friday at 10:00 PM ET, the Vancouver Canucks square off with the Seattle Kraken. Is Filip Hronek going to score a goal in this matchup? Take a look at the numbers and insights below before making a bet on any player props.
Will Filip Hronek score a goal against the Kraken?
Odds to score a goal this game: +750 (Bet $10 to win $75.00 if he scores a goal)
Hronek stats and insights
- Hronek has scored in one of 20 games this season, and it was just a single goal.
- In one game against the Kraken this season, he has taken four shots, but has not scored a goal.
- On the power play he has one goal, plus five assists.
- Hronek's shooting percentage is 2.4%, and he averages 2.1 shots per game.
Kraken defensive stats
- The Kraken are 28th in goals allowed, giving up 71 total goals (3.4 per game) in the league.
- So far this season, the Kraken have not registered a shutout win. As a team, they average 17.1 hits and 15.2 blocked shots per game.
Hronek recent games
|Date
|Opponent
|Points
|Goals
|Assists
|Time On Ice
|Home/Away
|Result
|11/22/2023
|Avalanche
|1
|0
|1
|26:51
|Away
|L 5-2
|11/20/2023
|Sharks
|0
|0
|0
|26:01
|Home
|W 3-1
|11/18/2023
|Kraken
|1
|0
|1
|29:03
|Home
|L 4-3
|11/16/2023
|Flames
|0
|0
|0
|23:46
|Away
|L 5-2
|11/15/2023
|Islanders
|1
|1
|0
|23:31
|Home
|W 4-3 OT
|11/12/2023
|Canadiens
|1
|0
|1
|23:50
|Away
|W 5-2
|11/11/2023
|Maple Leafs
|1
|0
|1
|24:18
|Away
|L 5-2
|11/9/2023
|Senators
|1
|0
|1
|23:16
|Away
|W 5-2
|11/6/2023
|Oilers
|2
|0
|2
|22:07
|Home
|W 6-2
|11/4/2023
|Stars
|1
|0
|1
|25:39
|Home
|W 2-0
Canucks vs. Kraken game info
- Game Day: Friday, November 24, 2023
- Game Time: 10:00 PM ET
- TV Channel: ESPN+ and ROOT Sports NW
- Live Stream: Watch this game on ESPN+
