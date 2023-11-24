Filip Hronek and the Vancouver Canucks will be in action on Friday at 10:00 PM ET, and they'll be facing the Seattle Kraken. Prop bets for Hronek are available, and we have information to help you make good decisions.

Catch over 1,000 out of market NHL games, plus original programming, with ESPN+ or the Disney Bundle.

Filip Hronek vs. Kraken Game Info & Odds

When: Friday, November 24, 2023 at 10:00 PM ET

Friday, November 24, 2023 at 10:00 PM ET TV Channel: ESPN+ and ROOT Sports NW

ESPN+ and ROOT Sports NW Live Stream: Watch this game on Fubo

Watch this game on Fubo Points Prop: 0.5 points (Over odds: -143)

0.5 points (Over odds: -143) Assists Prop: 0.5 assists (Over odds: -115)

Catch NHL action all season long on Fubo!

Sportsbook Promo Codes

Bet on this or any NHL matchup at BetMGM

Rep your team with officially licensed NHL gear! Head to Fanatics to find jerseys, shirts, and much more.

Hronek Season Stats Insights

In 20 games this season, Hronek has averaged 24:20 on the ice, while putting up a plus-minus of +11.

Hronek has a goal in one of his 20 games playedthis year, but has yet to post a multi-goal effort.

Hronek has a point in 15 games this season (out of 20), including multiple points four times.

Hronek has an assist in 14 of 20 games played this season, including multiple assists four times.

Hronek's implied probability to go over his point total is 58.8% based on the odds.

There is an implied probability of 53.5% of Hronek going over his assist prop bet, considering the moneyline odds.

Sign up for Underdog fantasy today.

Hronek Stats vs. the Kraken

On the defensive side, the Kraken are allowing 71 total goals (3.4 per game) which ranks 28th in the league.

The team's -11 goal differential ranks 25th in the NHL.

2023-2024 Season Stat vs. Seattle 20 Games 3 19 Points 1 1 Goals 0 18 Assists 1

Watch the NHL on Max with the B/R Sports Add-On

Not all offers available in all states, please visit BetMGM for the latest promotions for your area. Must be 21+ to gamble, please wager responsibly. If you or someone you know has a gambling problem, contact 1-800-GAMBLER.