For those looking to place a bet on the upcoming game between the Vancouver Canucks and the Seattle Kraken on Friday at 10:00 PM ET, is Ian Cole a player who is a good bet to find the back of the net? We analyze all the numbers in the piece below.

Will Ian Cole score a goal against the Kraken?

Odds to score a goal this game: +1500 (Bet $10 to win $150.00 if he scores a goal)

Cole stats and insights

Cole is yet to score through 20 games this season.

He has taken two shots in one game against the Kraken this season, but has not scored.

Cole has no points on the power play.

Kraken defensive stats

The Kraken are 28th in goals allowed, giving up 71 total goals (3.4 per game) in the league.

So far this season, the Kraken have not registered a shutout win. As a team, they average 17.1 hits and 15.2 blocked shots per game.

Cole recent games

Date Opponent Points Goals Assists Time On Ice Home/Away Result 11/22/2023 Avalanche 0 0 0 20:44 Away L 5-2 11/20/2023 Sharks 0 0 0 17:49 Home W 3-1 11/18/2023 Kraken 0 0 0 18:11 Home L 4-3 11/16/2023 Flames 0 0 0 23:14 Away L 5-2 11/15/2023 Islanders 0 0 0 20:32 Home W 4-3 OT 11/12/2023 Canadiens 0 0 0 21:10 Away W 5-2 11/11/2023 Maple Leafs 0 0 0 15:46 Away L 5-2 11/9/2023 Senators 1 0 1 19:18 Away W 5-2 11/6/2023 Oilers 1 0 1 19:51 Home W 6-2 11/4/2023 Stars 0 0 0 19:35 Home W 2-0

Canucks vs. Kraken game info

Game Day: Friday, November 24, 2023

Friday, November 24, 2023 Game Time: 10:00 PM ET

10:00 PM ET TV Channel: ESPN+ and ROOT Sports NW

ESPN+ and ROOT Sports NW Live Stream: Watch this game on ESPN+

Not all offers available in all states, please visit Caesars for the latest promotions for your area. Must be 21+ to gamble, please wager responsibly. If you or someone you know has a gambling problem, contact 1-800-GAMBLER.