On Friday at 10:00 PM ET, the Vancouver Canucks match up against the Seattle Kraken. Is Ilya Mikheyev going to score a goal in this matchup? Take a look at the stats and insights below before making a bet on any player props.

Will Ilya Mikheyev score a goal against the Kraken?

Odds to score a goal this game: +300 (Bet $10 to win $30.00 if he scores a goal)

Mikheyev stats and insights

In five of 16 games this season, Mikheyev has scored -- and in one of those games he had multiple goals.

He has not scored versus the Kraken this season in one game (zero shots).

Mikheyev has zero points on the power play.

He takes 2.2 shots per game, and converts 17.1% of them.

Kraken defensive stats

The Kraken are 28th in goals allowed, conceding 71 total goals (3.4 per game) in the league.

So far this season, the Kraken have not shut out an opponent. They are averaging 17.1 hits and 15.2 blocked shots per game.

Mikheyev recent games

Date Opponent Points Goals Assists Time On Ice Home/Away Result 11/22/2023 Avalanche 0 0 0 14:03 Away L 5-2 11/20/2023 Sharks 0 0 0 13:53 Home W 3-1 11/18/2023 Kraken 1 0 1 14:55 Home L 4-3 11/16/2023 Flames 0 0 0 15:48 Away L 5-2 11/15/2023 Islanders 0 0 0 13:42 Home W 4-3 OT 11/12/2023 Canadiens 1 1 0 12:40 Away W 5-2 11/11/2023 Maple Leafs 0 0 0 14:36 Away L 5-2 11/9/2023 Senators 2 2 0 13:48 Away W 5-2 11/6/2023 Oilers 0 0 0 13:37 Home W 6-2 11/4/2023 Stars 1 0 1 15:18 Home W 2-0

Canucks vs. Kraken game info

Game Day: Friday, November 24, 2023

Friday, November 24, 2023 Game Time: 10:00 PM ET

10:00 PM ET TV Channel: ESPN+ and ROOT Sports NW

ESPN+ and ROOT Sports NW Live Stream: Watch this game on ESPN+

