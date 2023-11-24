Ilya Mikheyev will be on the ice when the Vancouver Canucks and Seattle Kraken play at 10:00 PM ET on Friday, November 24, 2023. Prop bets for Mikheyev in that upcoming Canucks-Kraken game are available, so check out our stats to help you.

Ilya Mikheyev vs. Kraken Game Info & Odds

When: Friday, November 24, 2023 at 10:00 PM ET

Friday, November 24, 2023 at 10:00 PM ET

Live Stream: Watch this game on ESPN+

Watch this game on ESPN+ Points Prop: 0.5 points (Over odds: +105)

0.5 points (Over odds: +105) Assists Prop: 0.5 assists (Over odds: +220)

Sportsbook Promo Codes

Mikheyev Season Stats Insights

In 16 games this season, Mikheyev has averaged 14:13 on the ice, while putting up a plus-minus rating of 0.

Mikheyev has scored a goal in five of 16 games this year, netting multiple goals in one of them.

Mikheyev has a point in nine of 16 games played this season, with multiple points in one of them.

In four of 16 games this season, Mikheyev has had an assist, but no games with multiple assists.

The implied probability that Mikheyev goes over his points prop total is 48.8%, based on the odds.

Given his moneyline odds, Mikheyev has an implied probability of 31.2% of going over his assist prop bet.

Mikheyev Stats vs. the Kraken

The Kraken are 28th in goals allowed, conceding 71 total goals (3.4 per game) in the NHL.

The team's goal differential (-11) ranks 25th in the NHL.

2023-2024 Season Stat vs. Seattle 16 Games 4 10 Points 3 6 Goals 2 4 Assists 1

