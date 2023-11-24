Should you bet on J.T. Miller to find the back of the net when the Vancouver Canucks and the Seattle Kraken go head to head on Friday at 10:00 PM ET? In the article below, we analyze all the numbers you need to consider before making any bets.

Will J.T. Miller score a goal against the Kraken?

Odds to score a goal this game: +155 (Bet $10 to win $15.50 if he scores a goal)

Miller stats and insights

Miller has scored in 13 of 20 games this season, but only one goal each time.

In one game versus the Kraken this season, he has attempted three shots and scored one goal.

Miller has picked up six goals and seven assists on the power play.

Miller's shooting percentage is 29.5%, and he averages 2.2 shots per game.

Kraken defensive stats

The Kraken have given up 71 goals in total (3.4 per game), which ranks 28th in the league in goals allowed.

So far this season, the Kraken have not registered a shutout win. As a team, they average 17.1 hits and 15.2 blocked shots per game.

Miller recent games

Date Opponent Points Goals Assists Time On Ice Home/Away Result 11/22/2023 Avalanche 1 1 0 20:09 Away L 5-2 11/20/2023 Sharks 1 1 0 21:01 Home W 3-1 11/18/2023 Kraken 1 1 0 19:36 Home L 4-3 11/16/2023 Flames 1 0 1 16:40 Away L 5-2 11/15/2023 Islanders 3 1 2 23:51 Home W 4-3 OT 11/12/2023 Canadiens 2 0 2 20:10 Away W 5-2 11/11/2023 Maple Leafs 1 1 0 19:04 Away L 5-2 11/9/2023 Senators 2 1 1 17:24 Away W 5-2 11/6/2023 Oilers 2 1 1 22:56 Home W 6-2 11/4/2023 Stars 0 0 0 22:20 Home W 2-0

Canucks vs. Kraken game info

Game Day: Friday, November 24, 2023

Friday, November 24, 2023 Game Time: 10:00 PM ET

10:00 PM ET TV Channel: ESPN+ and ROOT Sports NW

ESPN+ and ROOT Sports NW Live Stream: Watch this game on ESPN+

