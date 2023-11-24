J.T. Miller will be in action when the Vancouver Canucks and Seattle Kraken face off on Friday at Climate Pledge Arena, beginning at 10:00 PM ET. Prop bets for Miller are available, and we have information to help you make good calls.

Catch over 1,000 out of market NHL games, plus original programming, with ESPN+ or the Disney Bundle.

J.T. Miller vs. Kraken Game Info & Odds

When: Friday, November 24, 2023 at 10:00 PM ET

Friday, November 24, 2023 at 10:00 PM ET TV Channel: ESPN+ and ROOT Sports NW

ESPN+ and ROOT Sports NW Live Stream: Watch this game on ESPN+

Watch this game on ESPN+ Points Prop: 0.5 points (Over odds: -250)

0.5 points (Over odds: -250) Assists Prop: 0.5 assists (Over odds: -118)

Catch NHL action all season long on Fubo!

Sportsbook Promo Codes

Bet on this or any NHL matchup at BetMGM

Rep your team with officially licensed NHL gear! Head to Fanatics to find jerseys, shirts, and much more.

Miller Season Stats Insights

In 20 games this season, Miller has a plus-minus of +10, while averaging 20:04 on the ice per game.

Miller has a goal in 13 games this year through 20 games played, but has not had multiple goals in any of those games.

In 16 of 20 games this year, Miller has registered a point, and nine of those games included multiple points.

Miller has an assist in 10 of 20 games played this season, including multiple assists six times.

Miller's implied probability to go over his point total is 71.4% based on the odds.

There is a 54.1% chance of Miller having more than 0.5 assists, based on the moneyline odds.

Sign up for Underdog fantasy today.

Miller Stats vs. the Kraken

On defense, the Kraken are allowing 71 total goals (3.4 per game) which ranks 28th in the league.

The team's goal differential (-11) ranks 25th in the NHL.

2023-2024 Season Stat vs. Seattle 20 Games 5 30 Points 3 13 Goals 1 17 Assists 2

Watch the NHL on Max with the B/R Sports Add-On

Not all offers available in all states, please visit BetMGM for the latest promotions for your area. Must be 21+ to gamble, please wager responsibly. If you or someone you know has a gambling problem, contact 1-800-GAMBLER.