The Seattle Kraken's upcoming game versus the Vancouver Canucks is set for Friday at 10:00 PM ET. Will Jaden Schwartz light the lamp in this matchup? Before making a wager on any prop bets, take a look at the stats and insights below.

Will Jaden Schwartz score a goal against the Canucks?

Odds to score a goal this game: +170 (Bet $10 to win $17.00 if he scores a goal)

Schwartz stats and insights

In seven of 21 games this season, Schwartz has scored -- and in one of those games he had multiple goals.

In one game against the Canucks this season, he has attempted zero shots, but has not scored a goal.

On the power play, Schwartz has accumulated five goals and three assists.

He has a 16.0% shooting percentage, attempting 2.4 shots per game.

Canucks defensive stats

The Canucks have given up 51 goals in total (2.6 per game), the ninth-fewest allowed in the NHL.

So far this season, the Canucks have two shutouts, and they average 19.4 hits and 14.5 blocked shots per game.

Schwartz recent games

Date Opponent Points Goals Assists Time On Ice Home/Away Result 11/22/2023 Sharks 0 0 0 14:36 Home W 7-1 11/20/2023 Flames 0 0 0 18:42 Home L 4-3 OT 11/18/2023 Canucks 0 0 0 18:06 Away W 4-3 11/16/2023 Islanders 1 0 1 16:14 Home W 4-3 SO 11/15/2023 Oilers 0 0 0 17:42 Away L 4-3 OT 11/13/2023 Avalanche 0 0 0 16:42 Home L 5-1 11/11/2023 Oilers 1 1 0 18:21 Home L 4-1 11/9/2023 Avalanche 2 1 1 18:14 Away W 4-3 11/7/2023 Coyotes 1 1 0 17:11 Away L 4-3 SO 11/4/2023 Flames 1 1 0 21:42 Home L 6-3

Kraken vs. Canucks game info

Game Day: Friday, November 24, 2023

Friday, November 24, 2023 Game Time: 10:00 PM ET

10:00 PM ET TV Channel: ESPN+ and ROOT Sports NW

ESPN+ and ROOT Sports NW Live Stream: Watch this game on ESPN+

Not all offers available in all states, please visit Caesars for the latest promotions for your area. Must be 21+ to gamble, please wager responsibly. If you or someone you know has a gambling problem, contact 1-800-GAMBLER.