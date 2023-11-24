Jaden Schwartz and the Seattle Kraken will play on Friday at 10:00 PM ET, and they'll be facing the Vancouver Canucks. Does a bet on Schwartz interest you? Our stats and information can help.

Jaden Schwartz vs. Canucks Game Info & Odds

When: Friday, November 24, 2023 at 10:00 PM ET

Friday, November 24, 2023 at 10:00 PM ET

0.5 points (Over odds: -120)

0.5 points (Over odds: -120) Assists Prop: 0.5 assists (Over odds: +180)

Schwartz Season Stats Insights

Schwartz's plus-minus rating this season, in 17:37 per game on the ice, is -8.

Schwartz has scored a goal in seven of 21 games this season, netting multiple goals in one of them.

Schwartz has a point in 12 games this season (out of 21), including multiple points three times.

Schwartz has an assist in six of 21 games this year, with multiple assists in one of them.

Schwartz's odds on his points prop carry an implied probability of 54.5% that he goes over.

Schwartz has an implied probability of 35.7% of going over his assist prop bet, based on the odds.

Schwartz Stats vs. the Canucks

The Canucks have conceded 51 goals in total (2.6 per game), which ranks ninth in the league for fewest goals allowed.

The team's goal differential (+29) ranks first in the league.

2023-2024 Season Stat vs. Vancouver 21 Games 5 15 Points 4 8 Goals 2 7 Assists 2

