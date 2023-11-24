The Seattle Kraken's (8-8-5) injury report has two players listed heading into their Friday, November 24 game against the Vancouver Canucks (13-6-1) at Climate Pledge Arena, with a start time of 10:00 PM ET.

Seattle Kraken Injury Report Today

Name Position Status Injury Philipp Grubauer G Questionable Undisclosed Andre Burakovsky LW Out Upper Body

Vancouver Canucks Injury Report Today

Name Position Status Injury Carson Soucy D Out Foot Guillaume Brisebois D Out Upper Body Pius Suter C Questionable Undisclosed Tucker Poolman D Out Head

Kraken vs. Canucks Game Info

Game Day: Friday, November 24, 2023

10:00 PM ET TV Channel: ESPN+ and ROOT Sports NW

ESPN+ and ROOT Sports NW Live Stream: Watch this game on ESPN+

Watch this game on ESPN+ Location: Seattle, Washington

Seattle, Washington Arena: Climate Pledge Arena

Kraken Season Insights

With 60 goals (2.9 per game), the Kraken have the NHL's 13th-ranked offense.

Seattle has given up 71 total goals this season (3.4 per game), ranking 28th in the NHL.

Their -11 goal differential is 25th in the league.

Canucks Season Insights

The Canucks are the top-scoring squad in the NHL with 80 total goals (four per game on 7.2 assists per contest).

Their goal differential (+29) tops the league.

Kraken vs. Canucks Betting Info

Favorite Underdog Total Canucks (-115) Kraken (-105) 6.5

