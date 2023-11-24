Kraken vs. Canucks Injury Report Today - November 24
The Seattle Kraken's (8-8-5) injury report has two players listed heading into their Friday, November 24 game against the Vancouver Canucks (13-6-1) at Climate Pledge Arena, with a start time of 10:00 PM ET.
Seattle Kraken Injury Report Today
|Name
|Position
|Status
|Injury
|Philipp Grubauer
|G
|Questionable
|Undisclosed
|Andre Burakovsky
|LW
|Out
|Upper Body
Vancouver Canucks Injury Report Today
|Name
|Position
|Status
|Injury
|Carson Soucy
|D
|Out
|Foot
|Guillaume Brisebois
|D
|Out
|Upper Body
|Pius Suter
|C
|Questionable
|Undisclosed
|Tucker Poolman
|D
|Out
|Head
Kraken vs. Canucks Game Info
- Game Day: Friday, November 24, 2023
- Game Time: 10:00 PM ET
- TV Channel: ESPN+ and ROOT Sports NW
- Live Stream: Watch this game on ESPN+
- Location: Seattle, Washington
- Arena: Climate Pledge Arena
Kraken Season Insights
- With 60 goals (2.9 per game), the Kraken have the NHL's 13th-ranked offense.
- Seattle has given up 71 total goals this season (3.4 per game), ranking 28th in the NHL.
- Their -11 goal differential is 25th in the league.
Canucks Season Insights
- The Canucks are the top-scoring squad in the NHL with 80 total goals (four per game on 7.2 assists per contest).
- Their goal differential (+29) tops the league.
Kraken vs. Canucks Betting Info
|Favorite
|Underdog
|Total
|Canucks (-115)
|Kraken (-105)
|6.5
