How to Watch the Kraken vs. Canucks Game: Streaming & TV Channel Info for November 24
Published: Nov. 24, 2023 at 12:12 PM AKST|Updated: 34 minutes ago
Coming off a defeat last time out, the Vancouver Canucks will visit the Seattle Kraken (who won their previous game) on Friday at 10:00 PM ET.
Catch over 1,000 out of market NHL games, plus original programming, with ESPN+ or the Disney Bundle.
You can watch the action on ESPN+ and ROOT Sports NW as the Canucks square off against the Kraken.
Canucks Live Stream, TV Channel and Game Info
- When: Friday, November 24, 2023 at 10:00 PM ET
- TV Channel: ESPN+ and ROOT Sports NW
- Live Stream: Watch this game on ESPN+
- Where: Climate Pledge Arena in Seattle, Washington
- Tickets: Get tickets for this game at Ticketmaster
Catch NHL action all season long on Fubo!
Kraken vs Canucks Additional Info
|Canucks vs Kraken Odds/Over/Under
|Canucks vs Kraken Prediction
|Canucks vs Kraken Player Props
|Canucks vs Kraken Betting Trends & Stats
Get tickets for any NHL game this season at Ticketmaster!
Kraken vs. Canucks Head-to-Head
|Date
|Home
|Away
|Result
|11/18/2023
|Canucks
|Kraken
|4-3 SEA
Kraken Stats & Trends
- The Kraken's total of 71 goals allowed (3.4 per game) is 28th in the league.
- The Kraken's 60 goals on the season (2.9 per game) rank them 13th in the NHL.
- Over the last 10 contests, the Kraken have secured 55.0% of the possible points with a 4-3-3 record.
- Over on the defensive end, the Kraken have allowed 34 goals (3.4 per game) over those 10 outings.
- They have averaged 3.2 goals per game (32 total) during that span.
Rep your team with officially licensed NHL gear! Head to Fanatics to find jerseys, shirts, and much more.
Kraken Key Players
|Name
|Games
|Goals
|Assists
|Points
|Giveaways
|Takeaways
|Faceoff Win %
|Oliver Bjorkstrand
|21
|7
|12
|19
|8
|11
|40%
|Vince Dunn
|21
|3
|15
|18
|10
|12
|-
|Eeli Tolvanen
|21
|5
|10
|15
|6
|6
|40%
|Jaden Schwartz
|21
|8
|7
|15
|5
|13
|60.5%
|Jared McCann
|21
|9
|4
|13
|5
|5
|55.6%
Sportsbook Promo Codes
Watch the NHL on Max with the B/R Sports Add-On
Canucks Stats & Trends
- Defensively, the Canucks have been one of the stingiest squads in league action, giving up 51 total goals (2.6 per game) to rank ninth.
- The Canucks are the highest-scoring team in the NHL with 80 total goals (four per game on 7.2 assists per contest).
- Over the last 10 contests, the Canucks have earned 80.0% of the possible points with a 6-4-0 record.
- Over on the defensive side, the Canucks have allowed 2.7 goals per game (27 total) in those 10 outings.
- They have put up 34 goals over that time.
Canucks Key Players
|Name
|Games
|Goals
|Assists
|Points
|Giveaways
|Takeaways
|Faceoff Win %
|Quinn Hughes
|20
|8
|23
|31
|16
|12
|-
|J.T. Miller
|20
|13
|17
|30
|12
|10
|55.3%
|Elias Pettersson
|20
|8
|20
|28
|9
|12
|49.8%
|Brock Boeser
|20
|13
|9
|22
|9
|8
|16.7%
|Filip Hronek
|20
|1
|18
|19
|19
|3
|-
© 2023 Data Skrive. All rights reserved.