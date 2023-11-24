Friday's NHL schedule features a projected close outing between the Vancouver Canucks (13-6-1, -115 on the moneyline to win) and the Seattle Kraken (8-8-5, -105 moneyline odds) at 10:00 PM ET on ESPN+ and ROOT Sports NW.

Catch over 1,000 out of market NHL games, plus original programming, with ESPN+ or the Disney Bundle.

Kraken vs. Canucks Game Info

When: Friday, November 24, 2023 at 10:00 PM ET

Friday, November 24, 2023 at 10:00 PM ET TV Channel: ESPN+ and ROOT Sports NW

ESPN+ and ROOT Sports NW Where: Climate Pledge Arena in Seattle, Washington

Climate Pledge Arena in Seattle, Washington Live Stream: Watch this game on Fubo

Kraken vs. Canucks Total and Moneyline

Here's a look at the favorite, total and moneyline for this matchup posted on several sportsbooks.

Watch the NHL on Max with the B/R Sports Add-On

Sportsbook Promo Codes

Kraken vs. Canucks Betting Trends

Seattle has played 11 games this season that finished with over 6.5 goals.

The Canucks have been victorious in seven of their nine games when they were listed as a moneyline favorite this season (77.8%).

This season the Kraken have five wins in the 13 games in which they've been an underdog.

Vancouver is 7-2 (victorious in 77.8% of its games) when it has played with moneyline odds of -115 or shorter.

Seattle has gone 5-8 when bookmakers have made them underdogs of -105 or longer on the moneyline.

Bet on this or any NHL matchup at BetMGM

Kraken Recent Betting Performance

Overall Record ATS Record O/U/P AVG Total AVG Goals Scored AVG Goals Allowed 6-4-0 4-5 7-2-1 6.5 3.4 2.7 Overall Record AVG Goals Scored AVG Goals Allowed Power Play Goals Power Play % 6-4-0 3.4 2.7 10 25.6% Overall Record ATS Record O/U/P AVG Total AVG Goals Scored AVG Goals Allowed 4-3-3 5-5 8-1-1 6.3 3.2 3.4 Overall Record AVG Goals Scored AVG Goals Allowed Power Play Goals Power Play % 4-3-3 3.2 3.4 8 25.0% Record as ML Favorite 4-1 Record as ML Underdog 1-3 Puck Line Covers 4 Puck Line Losses 5 Games Over Total 7 Games Under Total 2 Record as ML Favorite 2-2 Record as ML Underdog 2-3 Puck Line Covers 5 Puck Line Losses 5 Games Over Total 8 Games Under Total 1

Check out the latest props and place your bets with BetMGM Sportsbook.

Not all offers available in all states, please visit BetMGM for the latest promotions for your area. Must be 21+ to gamble, please wager responsibly. If you or someone you know has a gambling problem, contact 1-800-GAMBLER.