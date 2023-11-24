Kraken vs. Canucks: Betting Trends, Odds, Advanced Stats
The Vancouver Canucks (13-6-1), coming off a 5-2 loss to the Colorado Avalanche, visit the Seattle Kraken (8-8-5) at Climate Pledge Arena on Friday, November 24 at 10:00 PM ET on ESPN+ and ROOT Sports NW. The Kraken took down the San Jose Sharks 7-1 in their most recent game.
Catch over 1,000 out of market NHL games, plus original programming, with ESPN+ or the Disney Bundle.
Kraken vs. Canucks Game Info
- When: Friday, November 24, 2023 at 10:00 PM ET
- TV Channel: ESPN+ and ROOT Sports NW Live Stream: Watch this game on Fubo
- Where: Climate Pledge Arena in Seattle, Washington
|Favorite
|Underdog
|Total
|Spread
|Canucks (-115)
|Kraken (-105)
|6.5
|Canucks (-1.5)
Sportsbook Promo Codes
Bet on this or any NHL matchup at BetMGM
Kraken Betting Insights
- The Kraken have been an underdog in 13 games this season, and won five (38.5%).
- This season Seattle has won five of its 13 games, or 38.5%, when it's the underdog by at least -105 on the moneyline.
- The implied probability of a win by the Kraken, based on the moneyline, is 51.2%.
- Seattle has played 11 games this season that ended with over 6.5 goals.
Kraken vs Canucks Additional Info
Catch NHL action all season long on Fubo!
Kraken vs. Canucks Rankings
|Canucks Total (Rank)
|Kraken Total (Rank)
|80 (1st)
|Goals
|60 (13th)
|51 (9th)
|Goals Allowed
|71 (28th)
|22 (2nd)
|Power Play Goals
|16 (6th)
|15 (23rd)
|Shorthanded Goals Allowed
|17 (27th)
Kraken Advanced Stats
- The Kraken went 4-3-3 over its most recent 10 games, including a 5-5-0 ledger against the spread in that span.
- Seattle has gone over the total in eight of its last 10 games.
- The Kraken have averaged a total of 6.3 goals over their last 10 games, 0.2 fewer than this matchup's total of 6.5.
- In the past 10 matchups, Kraken's games have had an average of 8 goals, 1.2 more than their season-long average.
- The Kraken's 60 total goals (2.9 per game) rank 13th in the league.
- The Kraken have given up 71 total goals (3.4 per game) to rank 28th.
- Their 25th-ranked goal differential is -11.
Watch the NHL on Max with the B/R Sports Add-On
Not all offers available in all states, please visit BetMGM for the latest promotions for your area. Must be 21+ to gamble, please wager responsibly. If you or someone you know has a gambling problem, contact 1-800-GAMBLER.
© 2023 Data Skrive. All rights reserved.