Will Matthew Beniers Score a Goal Against the Canucks on November 24?
On Friday at 10:00 PM ET, the Seattle Kraken clash with the Vancouver Canucks. Is Matthew Beniers going to score a goal in this contest? Check out the numbers and insights below before making a wager on any player props.
Will Matthew Beniers score a goal against the Canucks?
Odds to score a goal this game: +320 (Bet $10 to win $32.00 if he scores a goal)
Beniers stats and insights
- Beniers has scored in three of 21 games this season, but only one goal each time.
- He has scored one goal against the Canucks this season in one game (three shots).
- On the power play he has two goals, plus three assists.
- He has a 7.9% shooting percentage, attempting 1.8 shots per game.
Canucks defensive stats
- On the defensive side, the Canucks are one of the stingiest units in the NHL, allowing 51 goals in total (2.6 per game) which ranks ninth.
- So far this season, the Canucks have two shutouts, and they average 19.4 hits and 14.5 blocked shots per game.
Beniers recent games
|Date
|Opponent
|Points
|Goals
|Assists
|Time On Ice
|Home/Away
|Result
|11/22/2023
|Sharks
|0
|0
|0
|15:35
|Home
|W 7-1
|11/20/2023
|Flames
|0
|0
|0
|16:42
|Home
|L 4-3 OT
|11/18/2023
|Canucks
|2
|1
|1
|16:22
|Away
|W 4-3
|11/16/2023
|Islanders
|1
|1
|0
|20:01
|Home
|W 4-3 SO
|11/15/2023
|Oilers
|0
|0
|0
|18:47
|Away
|L 4-3 OT
|11/13/2023
|Avalanche
|0
|0
|0
|14:32
|Home
|L 5-1
|11/11/2023
|Oilers
|0
|0
|0
|20:25
|Home
|L 4-1
|11/9/2023
|Avalanche
|1
|1
|0
|21:08
|Away
|W 4-3
|11/7/2023
|Coyotes
|2
|0
|2
|21:13
|Away
|L 4-3 SO
|11/4/2023
|Flames
|1
|0
|1
|19:41
|Home
|L 6-3
Kraken vs. Canucks game info
- Game Day: Friday, November 24, 2023
- Game Time: 10:00 PM ET
- TV Channel: ESPN+ and ROOT Sports NW
- Live Stream: Watch this game on ESPN+
