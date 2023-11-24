The Seattle Kraken, with Matthew Beniers, take the ice Friday versus the Vancouver Canucks at Climate Pledge Arena, with the puck dropping at 10:00 PM ET. If you'd like to wager on Beniers' prop bets, we've got lots of information to help you.

Matthew Beniers vs. Canucks Game Info & Odds

When: Friday, November 24, 2023 at 10:00 PM ET

Friday, November 24, 2023 at 10:00 PM ET

ROOT Sports NW

Watch this game on Fubo Points Prop: 0.5 points (Over odds: +110)

0.5 points (Over odds: +110) Assists Prop: 0.5 assists (Over odds: +200)

Beniers Season Stats Insights

Beniers has averaged 18:23 of ice time this season (with a plus-minus of -14).

In three of 21 games this year, Beniers has scored a goal, but there are no multi-goal efforts on his ledger.

Beniers has a point in seven of 21 games this year, with multiple points in three of them.

In five of 21 games this year, Beniers has had an assist, including two games with multiple assists.

Beniers' odds on his points over/under carry an implied probability of 47.6% that he goes over.

There is an implied probability of 33.3% of Beniers going over his assist prop bet, considering the moneyline odds.

Beniers Stats vs. the Canucks

The Canucks have given up 51 goals in total (2.6 per game), which ranks ninth in the league for fewest goals allowed.

The team's goal differential (+29) ranks first in the league.

2023-2024 Season Stat vs. Vancouver 21 Games 5 10 Points 5 3 Goals 3 7 Assists 2

