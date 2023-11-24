Will Nils Hoglander Score a Goal Against the Kraken on November 24?
The Vancouver Canucks' upcoming game versus the Seattle Kraken is set for Friday at 10:00 PM ET. Will Nils Hoglander score a goal in this matchup? Before making a wager on any player props, check out the stats and insights below.
Will Nils Hoglander score a goal against the Kraken?
Odds to score a goal this game: +650 (Bet $10 to win $65.00 if he scores a goal)
Hoglander stats and insights
- Hoglander has scored in six of 18 games this season, but only one goal each time.
- He has scored one goal versus the Kraken this season in one game (four shots).
- Hoglander has no points on the power play.
- Hoglander averages 1.1 shots per game, and has a shooting percentage of 27.3%.
Kraken defensive stats
- The Kraken are 28th in goals allowed, conceding 71 total goals (3.4 per game) in the league.
- So far this season, the Kraken have not registered a shutout win. As a team, they average 17.1 hits and 15.2 blocked shots per game.
Hoglander recent games
|Date
|Opponent
|Points
|Goals
|Assists
|Time On Ice
|Home/Away
|Result
|11/22/2023
|Avalanche
|1
|1
|0
|11:42
|Away
|L 5-2
|11/20/2023
|Sharks
|1
|0
|1
|8:10
|Home
|W 3-1
|11/18/2023
|Kraken
|1
|1
|0
|10:36
|Home
|L 4-3
|11/16/2023
|Flames
|1
|1
|0
|11:49
|Away
|L 5-2
|11/15/2023
|Islanders
|0
|0
|0
|9:49
|Home
|W 4-3 OT
|11/11/2023
|Maple Leafs
|0
|0
|0
|10:48
|Away
|L 5-2
|11/9/2023
|Senators
|0
|0
|0
|12:31
|Away
|W 5-2
|11/6/2023
|Oilers
|1
|1
|0
|9:46
|Home
|W 6-2
|11/4/2023
|Stars
|0
|0
|0
|8:28
|Home
|W 2-0
|11/2/2023
|Sharks
|0
|0
|0
|12:42
|Away
|W 10-1
Canucks vs. Kraken game info
- Game Day: Friday, November 24, 2023
- Game Time: 10:00 PM ET
- TV Channel: ESPN+ and ROOT Sports NW
- Live Stream: Watch this game on ESPN+
