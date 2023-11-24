For those looking to place a bet on the upcoming battle between the Vancouver Canucks and the Seattle Kraken on Friday at 10:00 PM ET, is Noah Juulsen a player who is likely find the back of the net? We analyze all the numbers in the piece below.

Will Noah Juulsen score a goal against the Kraken?

Odds to score a goal this game: +1700 (Bet $10 to win $170.00 if he scores a goal)

Juulsen stats and insights

Juulsen is yet to score through nine games this season.

In one game versus the Kraken this season, he has not scored. In terms of shots, he has taken zero of them.

Juulsen has zero points on the power play.

Kraken defensive stats

The Kraken have given up 71 goals in total (3.4 per game), which ranks 28th in the NHL in goals allowed.

So far this season, the Kraken have not shut out an opponent. They are averaging 17.1 hits and 15.2 blocked shots per game.

Juulsen recent games

Date Opponent Points Goals Assists Time On Ice Home/Away Result 11/22/2023 Avalanche 0 0 0 15:20 Away L 5-2 11/20/2023 Sharks 0 0 0 14:43 Home W 3-1 11/18/2023 Kraken 0 0 0 12:50 Home L 4-3 11/16/2023 Flames 0 0 0 15:12 Away L 5-2 11/15/2023 Islanders 0 0 0 11:25 Home W 4-3 OT 11/12/2023 Canadiens 0 0 0 14:33 Away W 5-2 10/17/2023 Flyers 0 0 0 9:15 Away L 2-0 10/14/2023 Oilers 0 0 0 12:36 Away W 4-3 10/11/2023 Oilers 1 0 1 15:27 Home W 8-1

Canucks vs. Kraken game info

Game Day: Friday, November 24, 2023

Friday, November 24, 2023 Game Time: 10:00 PM ET

10:00 PM ET TV Channel: ESPN+ and ROOT Sports NW

ESPN+ and ROOT Sports NW Live Stream: Watch this game on ESPN+

