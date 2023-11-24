Will Pierre-Edouard Bellemare Score a Goal Against the Canucks on November 24?
On Friday at 10:00 PM ET, the Seattle Kraken clash with the Vancouver Canucks. Is Pierre-Edouard Bellemare going to find the back of the net in this matchup? Take a look at the stats and insights below before making a wager on any player props.
Will Pierre-Edouard Bellemare score a goal against the Canucks?
Odds to score a goal this game: +850 (Bet $10 to win $85.00 if he scores a goal)
Bellemare stats and insights
- Bellemare has scored in two of 18 games this season, but only one goal each time.
- In one game against the Canucks this season, he has not scored. In terms of shots, he has attempted zero of them.
- Bellemare has zero points on the power play.
- Bellemare's shooting percentage is 14.3%, and he averages 0.7 shots per game.
Canucks defensive stats
- On the defensive side, the Canucks have been one of the stingiest squads in the league, conceding 51 goals in total (2.6 per game) which ranks ninth.
- So far this season, the Canucks have shut out opponents twice while averaging 19.4 hits and 14.5 blocked shots per game.
Bellemare recent games
|Date
|Opponent
|Points
|Goals
|Assists
|Time On Ice
|Home/Away
|Result
|11/22/2023
|Sharks
|0
|0
|0
|14:01
|Home
|W 7-1
|11/20/2023
|Flames
|0
|0
|0
|11:13
|Home
|L 4-3 OT
|11/18/2023
|Canucks
|0
|0
|0
|9:36
|Away
|W 4-3
|11/16/2023
|Islanders
|0
|0
|0
|13:01
|Home
|W 4-3 SO
|11/15/2023
|Oilers
|1
|1
|0
|10:39
|Away
|L 4-3 OT
|11/7/2023
|Coyotes
|0
|0
|0
|8:34
|Away
|L 4-3 SO
|11/4/2023
|Flames
|0
|0
|0
|7:31
|Home
|L 6-3
|11/2/2023
|Predators
|0
|0
|0
|8:46
|Home
|W 4-2
|10/30/2023
|Lightning
|0
|0
|0
|10:35
|Away
|W 4-3 OT
|10/28/2023
|Panthers
|0
|0
|0
|10:55
|Away
|L 3-2
Kraken vs. Canucks game info
- Game Day: Friday, November 24, 2023
- Game Time: 10:00 PM ET
- TV Channel: ESPN+ and ROOT Sports NW
- Live Stream: Watch this game on ESPN+
