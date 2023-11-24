Will Quinn Hughes Score a Goal Against the Kraken on November 24?
Can we anticipate Quinn Hughes finding the back of the net when the Vancouver Canucks clash with the Seattle Kraken at 10:00 PM ET on Friday? To help you with your wagers, take a look at the numbers and insights below.
Will Quinn Hughes score a goal against the Kraken?
Odds to score a goal this game: +320 (Bet $10 to win $32.00 if he scores a goal)
Hughes stats and insights
- Hughes has scored in seven of 20 games this season, with multiple goals in one of those games.
- In one game against the Kraken this season, he has scored one goal on one shot.
- On the power play he has one goal, plus 13 assists.
- He takes 3.2 shots per game, and converts 12.7% of them.
Kraken defensive stats
- The Kraken have conceded 71 goals in total (3.4 per game), which ranks 28th in the league in goals allowed.
- So far this season, the Kraken have not registered a shutout win. As a team, they average 17.1 hits and 15.2 blocked shots per game.
Hughes recent games
|Date
|Opponent
|Points
|Goals
|Assists
|Time On Ice
|Home/Away
|Result
|11/22/2023
|Avalanche
|1
|0
|1
|27:53
|Away
|L 5-2
|11/20/2023
|Sharks
|2
|1
|1
|23:24
|Home
|W 3-1
|11/18/2023
|Kraken
|1
|1
|0
|28:07
|Home
|L 4-3
|11/16/2023
|Flames
|1
|0
|1
|23:27
|Away
|L 5-2
|11/15/2023
|Islanders
|3
|1
|2
|29:24
|Home
|W 4-3 OT
|11/12/2023
|Canadiens
|1
|0
|1
|28:37
|Away
|W 5-2
|11/11/2023
|Maple Leafs
|1
|0
|1
|22:35
|Away
|L 5-2
|11/9/2023
|Senators
|1
|0
|1
|22:07
|Away
|W 5-2
|11/6/2023
|Oilers
|4
|1
|3
|24:05
|Home
|W 6-2
|11/4/2023
|Stars
|0
|0
|0
|25:23
|Home
|W 2-0
Canucks vs. Kraken game info
- Game Day: Friday, November 24, 2023
- Game Time: 10:00 PM ET
- TV Channel: ESPN+ and ROOT Sports NW
- Live Stream: Watch this game on ESPN+
