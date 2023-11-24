Can we anticipate Quinn Hughes finding the back of the net when the Vancouver Canucks clash with the Seattle Kraken at 10:00 PM ET on Friday? To help you with your wagers, take a look at the numbers and insights below.

Will Quinn Hughes score a goal against the Kraken?

Odds to score a goal this game: +320 (Bet $10 to win $32.00 if he scores a goal)

Hughes stats and insights

  • Hughes has scored in seven of 20 games this season, with multiple goals in one of those games.
  • In one game against the Kraken this season, he has scored one goal on one shot.
  • On the power play he has one goal, plus 13 assists.
  • He takes 3.2 shots per game, and converts 12.7% of them.

Kraken defensive stats

  • The Kraken have conceded 71 goals in total (3.4 per game), which ranks 28th in the league in goals allowed.
  • So far this season, the Kraken have not registered a shutout win. As a team, they average 17.1 hits and 15.2 blocked shots per game.

Hughes recent games

Date Opponent Points Goals Assists Time On Ice Home/Away Result
11/22/2023 Avalanche 1 0 1 27:53 Away L 5-2
11/20/2023 Sharks 2 1 1 23:24 Home W 3-1
11/18/2023 Kraken 1 1 0 28:07 Home L 4-3
11/16/2023 Flames 1 0 1 23:27 Away L 5-2
11/15/2023 Islanders 3 1 2 29:24 Home W 4-3 OT
11/12/2023 Canadiens 1 0 1 28:37 Away W 5-2
11/11/2023 Maple Leafs 1 0 1 22:35 Away L 5-2
11/9/2023 Senators 1 0 1 22:07 Away W 5-2
11/6/2023 Oilers 4 1 3 24:05 Home W 6-2
11/4/2023 Stars 0 0 0 25:23 Home W 2-0

Canucks vs. Kraken game info

  • Game Day: Friday, November 24, 2023
  • Game Time: 10:00 PM ET
  • TV Channel: ESPN+ and ROOT Sports NW
  • Live Stream: Watch this game on ESPN+

