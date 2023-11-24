Can we anticipate Quinn Hughes finding the back of the net when the Vancouver Canucks clash with the Seattle Kraken at 10:00 PM ET on Friday? To help you with your wagers, take a look at the numbers and insights below.

Will Quinn Hughes score a goal against the Kraken?

Odds to score a goal this game: +320 (Bet $10 to win $32.00 if he scores a goal)

Hughes stats and insights

Hughes has scored in seven of 20 games this season, with multiple goals in one of those games.

In one game against the Kraken this season, he has scored one goal on one shot.

On the power play he has one goal, plus 13 assists.

He takes 3.2 shots per game, and converts 12.7% of them.

Kraken defensive stats

The Kraken have conceded 71 goals in total (3.4 per game), which ranks 28th in the league in goals allowed.

So far this season, the Kraken have not registered a shutout win. As a team, they average 17.1 hits and 15.2 blocked shots per game.

Hughes recent games

Date Opponent Points Goals Assists Time On Ice Home/Away Result 11/22/2023 Avalanche 1 0 1 27:53 Away L 5-2 11/20/2023 Sharks 2 1 1 23:24 Home W 3-1 11/18/2023 Kraken 1 1 0 28:07 Home L 4-3 11/16/2023 Flames 1 0 1 23:27 Away L 5-2 11/15/2023 Islanders 3 1 2 29:24 Home W 4-3 OT 11/12/2023 Canadiens 1 0 1 28:37 Away W 5-2 11/11/2023 Maple Leafs 1 0 1 22:35 Away L 5-2 11/9/2023 Senators 1 0 1 22:07 Away W 5-2 11/6/2023 Oilers 4 1 3 24:05 Home W 6-2 11/4/2023 Stars 0 0 0 25:23 Home W 2-0

Canucks vs. Kraken game info

Game Day: Friday, November 24, 2023

Friday, November 24, 2023 Game Time: 10:00 PM ET

10:00 PM ET TV Channel: ESPN+ and ROOT Sports NW

ESPN+ and ROOT Sports NW Live Stream: Watch this game on ESPN+

