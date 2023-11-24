Quinn Hughes will be in action when the Vancouver Canucks and Seattle Kraken meet on Friday at Climate Pledge Arena, beginning at 10:00 PM ET. Does a bet on Hughes intrigue you? Our stats and information can help.

Quinn Hughes vs. Kraken Game Info & Odds

When: Friday, November 24, 2023 at 10:00 PM ET

1.5 points (Over odds: +180) Assists Prop: 0.5 assists (Over odds: -189)

Hughes Season Stats Insights

In 20 games this season, Hughes has a plus-minus rating of +15, while averaging 24:33 on the ice per game.

Hughes has netted a goal in a game seven times this year in 20 games played, including multiple goals once.

Hughes has a point in 16 of 20 games this season, with multiple points in seven of them.

Hughes has an assist in 13 of 20 games this season, with multiple assists on five occasions.

Hughes' odds on his points over/under carry an implied probability of 35.7% that he goes over.

There is an implied probability of 65.4% of Hughes going over his assist prop bet, considering the moneyline odds.

Hughes Stats vs. the Kraken

The Kraken are 28th in goals allowed, giving up 71 total goals (3.4 per game) in the NHL.

The team's goal differential (-11) ranks 25th in the NHL.

2023-2024 Season Stat vs. Seattle 20 Games 4 31 Points 2 8 Goals 1 23 Assists 1

