Will Teddy Blueger Score a Goal Against the Kraken on November 24?
For people looking to place a bet on the upcoming game between the Vancouver Canucks and the Seattle Kraken on Friday at 10:00 PM ET, is Teddy Blueger a player who is likely light the lamp? We break it all down in the article below.
Will Teddy Blueger score a goal against the Kraken?
Odds to score a goal this game: +550 (Bet $10 to win $55.00 if he scores a goal)
Blueger stats and insights
- Blueger is yet to score through six games this season.
- In one game versus the Kraken this season, he has not scored. In terms of shots, he has taken one of them.
- Blueger has no points on the power play.
Kraken defensive stats
- The Kraken have conceded 71 goals in total (3.4 per game), which ranks 28th in the NHL in goals allowed.
- So far this season, the Kraken have not shut out an opponent. They are averaging 17.1 hits and 15.2 blocked shots per game.
Blueger recent games
|Date
|Opponent
|Points
|Goals
|Assists
|Time On Ice
|Home/Away
|Result
|11/22/2023
|Avalanche
|0
|0
|0
|14:31
|Away
|L 5-2
|11/20/2023
|Sharks
|1
|0
|1
|15:04
|Home
|W 3-1
|11/18/2023
|Kraken
|0
|0
|0
|15:10
|Home
|L 4-3
|11/16/2023
|Flames
|0
|0
|0
|15:29
|Away
|L 5-2
|11/15/2023
|Islanders
|0
|0
|0
|14:52
|Home
|W 4-3 OT
|11/12/2023
|Canadiens
|0
|0
|0
|14:00
|Away
|W 5-2
Canucks vs. Kraken game info
- Game Day: Friday, November 24, 2023
- Game Time: 10:00 PM ET
- TV Channel: ESPN+ and ROOT Sports NW
- Live Stream: Watch this game on ESPN+
