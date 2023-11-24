For people looking to place a bet on the upcoming game between the Vancouver Canucks and the Seattle Kraken on Friday at 10:00 PM ET, is Teddy Blueger a player who is likely light the lamp? We break it all down in the article below.

Will Teddy Blueger score a goal against the Kraken?

Odds to score a goal this game: +550 (Bet $10 to win $55.00 if he scores a goal)

Blueger stats and insights

  • Blueger is yet to score through six games this season.
  • In one game versus the Kraken this season, he has not scored. In terms of shots, he has taken one of them.
  • Blueger has no points on the power play.

Kraken defensive stats

  • The Kraken have conceded 71 goals in total (3.4 per game), which ranks 28th in the NHL in goals allowed.
  • So far this season, the Kraken have not shut out an opponent. They are averaging 17.1 hits and 15.2 blocked shots per game.

Blueger recent games

Date Opponent Points Goals Assists Time On Ice Home/Away Result
11/22/2023 Avalanche 0 0 0 14:31 Away L 5-2
11/20/2023 Sharks 1 0 1 15:04 Home W 3-1
11/18/2023 Kraken 0 0 0 15:10 Home L 4-3
11/16/2023 Flames 0 0 0 15:29 Away L 5-2
11/15/2023 Islanders 0 0 0 14:52 Home W 4-3 OT
11/12/2023 Canadiens 0 0 0 14:00 Away W 5-2

Canucks vs. Kraken game info

  • Game Day: Friday, November 24, 2023
  • Game Time: 10:00 PM ET
  • TV Channel: ESPN+ and ROOT Sports NW
  • Live Stream: Watch this game on ESPN+

