The Vancouver Canucks' upcoming game against the Seattle Kraken is set for Friday at 10:00 PM ET. Will Tyler Myers score a goal in this matchup? Before making a wager on any player props, check out the numbers and insights below.

Will Tyler Myers score a goal against the Kraken?

Odds to score a goal this game: +1400 (Bet $10 to win $140.00 if he scores a goal)

Myers stats and insights

  • Myers has scored in two of 20 games this season, but only one goal each time.
  • He has not scored versus the Kraken this season in one game (two shots).
  • Myers has no points on the power play.
  • Myers averages 1.1 shots per game, and has a shooting percentage of 9.5%.

Kraken defensive stats

  • The Kraken are 28th in goals allowed, giving up 71 total goals (3.4 per game) in the NHL.
  • So far this season, the Kraken have not secured a shutout victory. Their skaters are averaging 17.1 hits and 15.2 blocked shots per game.

Myers recent games

Date Opponent Points Goals Assists Time On Ice Home/Away Result
11/22/2023 Avalanche 0 0 0 18:13 Away L 5-2
11/20/2023 Sharks 0 0 0 19:40 Home W 3-1
11/18/2023 Kraken 2 0 2 18:37 Home L 4-3
11/16/2023 Flames 1 0 1 22:37 Away L 5-2
11/15/2023 Islanders 0 0 0 20:04 Home W 4-3 OT
11/12/2023 Canadiens 1 0 1 20:29 Away W 5-2
11/11/2023 Maple Leafs 0 0 0 19:18 Away L 5-2
11/9/2023 Senators 0 0 0 19:40 Away W 5-2
11/6/2023 Oilers 0 0 0 21:22 Home W 6-2
11/4/2023 Stars 0 0 0 16:21 Home W 2-0

Canucks vs. Kraken game info

  • Game Day: Friday, November 24, 2023
  • Game Time: 10:00 PM ET
  • TV Channel: ESPN+ and ROOT Sports NW
  • Live Stream: Watch this game on ESPN+

