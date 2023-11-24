When the Seattle Kraken take on the Vancouver Canucks on Friday at 10:00 PM ET, will Vince Dunn score a goal? Below, we dig into the numbers and trends you need to consider before making any prop bets.

Catch over 1,000 out of market NHL games, plus original programming, with ESPN+ or the Disney Bundle.

Sportsbook promo codes

Will Vince Dunn score a goal against the Canucks?

Odds to score a goal this game: +500 (Bet $10 to win $50.00 if he scores a goal)

Bet on this or any NHL matchup at FanDuel

Dunn stats and insights

  • Dunn has scored in three of 21 games this season, but only one goal each time.
  • In one game versus the Canucks this season, he has not scored. In terms of shots, he has attempted one of them.
  • On the power play he has one goal, plus seven assists.
  • He takes 2.0 shots per game, and converts 7.3% of them.

Watch the NHL, other live sports and more on Fubo! Use our link to sign up for a free trial.

Canucks defensive stats

  • The Canucks have conceded 51 goals in total (2.6 per game), which ranks ninth in the NHL for fewest goals allowed.
  • So far this season, the Canucks have shut out opponents twice. They are averaging 19.4 hits and 14.5 blocked shots per game.

Watch the NHL on Max with the B/R Sports Add-On

Dunn recent games

Date Opponent Points Goals Assists Time On Ice Home/Away Result
11/22/2023 Sharks 0 0 0 20:14 Home W 7-1
11/20/2023 Flames 2 1 1 23:22 Home L 4-3 OT
11/18/2023 Canucks 0 0 0 21:05 Away W 4-3
11/16/2023 Islanders 1 0 1 22:22 Home W 4-3 SO
11/15/2023 Oilers 1 0 1 23:34 Away L 4-3 OT
11/13/2023 Avalanche 1 0 1 20:53 Home L 5-1
11/11/2023 Oilers 1 0 1 26:08 Home L 4-1
11/9/2023 Avalanche 2 0 2 22:05 Away W 4-3
11/7/2023 Coyotes 0 0 0 26:38 Away L 4-3 SO
11/4/2023 Flames 1 0 1 24:20 Home L 6-3

Rep your team with officially licensed NHL gear! Head to Fanatics to find jerseys, shirts, and much more.

Kraken vs. Canucks game info

  • Game Day: Friday, November 24, 2023
  • Game Time: 10:00 PM ET
  • TV Channel: ESPN+ and ROOT Sports NW
  • Live Stream: Watch this game on ESPN+

Place your bets on any NHL matchup at FanDuel, and sign up with our link for a first-time offer!

Not all offers available in all states, please visit Caesars for the latest promotions for your area. Must be 21+ to gamble, please wager responsibly. If you or someone you know has a gambling problem, contact 1-800-GAMBLER.

© 2023 Data Skrive. All rights reserved.