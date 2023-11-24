Will Vince Dunn Score a Goal Against the Canucks on November 24?
When the Seattle Kraken take on the Vancouver Canucks on Friday at 10:00 PM ET, will Vince Dunn score a goal? Below, we dig into the numbers and trends you need to consider before making any prop bets.
Catch over 1,000 out of market NHL games, plus original programming, with ESPN+ or the Disney Bundle.
Sportsbook promo codes
Will Vince Dunn score a goal against the Canucks?
Odds to score a goal this game: +500 (Bet $10 to win $50.00 if he scores a goal)
Bet on this or any NHL matchup at FanDuel
Dunn stats and insights
- Dunn has scored in three of 21 games this season, but only one goal each time.
- In one game versus the Canucks this season, he has not scored. In terms of shots, he has attempted one of them.
- On the power play he has one goal, plus seven assists.
- He takes 2.0 shots per game, and converts 7.3% of them.
Watch the NHL, other live sports and more on Fubo! Use our link to sign up for a free trial.
Canucks defensive stats
- The Canucks have conceded 51 goals in total (2.6 per game), which ranks ninth in the NHL for fewest goals allowed.
- So far this season, the Canucks have shut out opponents twice. They are averaging 19.4 hits and 14.5 blocked shots per game.
Watch the NHL on Max with the B/R Sports Add-On
Dunn recent games
|Date
|Opponent
|Points
|Goals
|Assists
|Time On Ice
|Home/Away
|Result
|11/22/2023
|Sharks
|0
|0
|0
|20:14
|Home
|W 7-1
|11/20/2023
|Flames
|2
|1
|1
|23:22
|Home
|L 4-3 OT
|11/18/2023
|Canucks
|0
|0
|0
|21:05
|Away
|W 4-3
|11/16/2023
|Islanders
|1
|0
|1
|22:22
|Home
|W 4-3 SO
|11/15/2023
|Oilers
|1
|0
|1
|23:34
|Away
|L 4-3 OT
|11/13/2023
|Avalanche
|1
|0
|1
|20:53
|Home
|L 5-1
|11/11/2023
|Oilers
|1
|0
|1
|26:08
|Home
|L 4-1
|11/9/2023
|Avalanche
|2
|0
|2
|22:05
|Away
|W 4-3
|11/7/2023
|Coyotes
|0
|0
|0
|26:38
|Away
|L 4-3 SO
|11/4/2023
|Flames
|1
|0
|1
|24:20
|Home
|L 6-3
Rep your team with officially licensed NHL gear! Head to Fanatics to find jerseys, shirts, and much more.
Kraken vs. Canucks game info
- Game Day: Friday, November 24, 2023
- Game Time: 10:00 PM ET
- TV Channel: ESPN+ and ROOT Sports NW
- Live Stream: Watch this game on ESPN+
Place your bets on any NHL matchup at FanDuel, and sign up with our link for a first-time offer!
Not all offers available in all states, please visit Caesars for the latest promotions for your area. Must be 21+ to gamble, please wager responsibly. If you or someone you know has a gambling problem, contact 1-800-GAMBLER.
© 2023 Data Skrive. All rights reserved.