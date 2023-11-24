Vince Dunn and the Seattle Kraken will play the Vancouver Canucks at 10:00 PM ET on Friday, November 24, 2023. Prop bets for Dunn in that upcoming Kraken-Canucks matchup are available, so check out our stats to help you.

Vince Dunn vs. Canucks Game Info & Odds

When: Friday, November 24, 2023 at 10:00 PM ET

Friday, November 24, 2023 at 10:00 PM ET TV Channel: ESPN+ and ROOT Sports NW

Watch this game on ESPN+ Points Prop: 0.5 points (Over odds: -115)

0.5 points (Over odds: -115) Assists Prop: 0.5 assists (Over odds: +115)

Dunn Season Stats Insights

In 21 games this season, Dunn has averaged 23:31 on the ice, while putting up a plus-minus rating of -8.

Dunn has a goal in three games this season through 21 games played, but has not had multiple goals in any of those games.

In 13 of 21 games this year, Dunn has registered a point, and four of those games included multiple points.

In 12 of 21 games this year, Dunn has registered an assist, and in three of those matches recorded two or more.

The implied probability is 53.5% that Dunn goes over his points over/under based on the odds.

The implied probability of Dunn going over his assist prop bet, based on the odds, is 46.5%.

Dunn Stats vs. the Canucks

On the defensive side, the Canucks are one of the stingiest units in the NHL, conceding 51 goals in total (2.6 per game) which ranks ninth.

The team's +29 goal differential leads in the league.

2023-2024 Season Stat vs. Vancouver 21 Games 5 18 Points 3 3 Goals 0 15 Assists 3

