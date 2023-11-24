Should you wager on Will Borgen to find the back of the net when the Seattle Kraken and the Vancouver Canucks meet up on Friday at 10:00 PM ET? In the article below, we analyze all the numbers you need to consider before making any bets.

Will Will Borgen score a goal against the Canucks?

Odds to score a goal this game: +1800 (Bet $10 to win $180.00 if he scores a goal)

Borgen stats and insights

Borgen is yet to score through 21 games this season.

He has taken four shots in one game against the Canucks this season, but has not scored.

Borgen has zero points on the power play.

Canucks defensive stats

On the defensive side, the Canucks have been one of the stingiest units in the NHL, conceding 51 goals in total (2.6 per game) which ranks ninth.

So far this season, the Canucks have shut out opponents twice. They are averaging 19.4 hits and 14.5 blocked shots per game.

Borgen recent games

Date Opponent Points Goals Assists Time On Ice Home/Away Result 11/22/2023 Sharks 1 0 1 20:12 Home W 7-1 11/20/2023 Flames 0 0 0 20:34 Home L 4-3 OT 11/18/2023 Canucks 1 0 1 16:45 Away W 4-3 11/16/2023 Islanders 0 0 0 16:04 Home W 4-3 SO 11/15/2023 Oilers 0 0 0 16:27 Away L 4-3 OT 11/13/2023 Avalanche 0 0 0 19:05 Home L 5-1 11/11/2023 Oilers 0 0 0 15:47 Home L 4-1 11/9/2023 Avalanche 0 0 0 17:15 Away W 4-3 11/7/2023 Coyotes 0 0 0 18:01 Away L 4-3 SO 11/4/2023 Flames 0 0 0 15:36 Home L 6-3

Kraken vs. Canucks game info

Game Day: Friday, November 24, 2023

Friday, November 24, 2023 Game Time: 10:00 PM ET

10:00 PM ET TV Channel: ESPN+ and ROOT Sports NW

ESPN+ and ROOT Sports NW Live Stream: Watch this game on ESPN+

