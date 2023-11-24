The Seattle Kraken, Yanni Gourde included, will meet the Vancouver Canucks on Friday, November 24, 2023 at 10:00 PM ET. Fancy a bet on Gourde? We have numbers and figures to assist you.

Catch over 1,000 out of market NHL games, plus original programming, with ESPN+ or the Disney Bundle.

Yanni Gourde vs. Canucks Game Info & Odds

When: Friday, November 24, 2023 at 10:00 PM ET

Friday, November 24, 2023 at 10:00 PM ET TV Channel: ESPN+ and ROOT Sports NW

ESPN+ and ROOT Sports NW Live Stream: Watch this game on Fubo

Watch this game on Fubo Points Prop: 0.5 points (Over odds: +135)

0.5 points (Over odds: +135) Assists Prop: 0.5 assists (Over odds: +230)

Catch NHL action all season long on Fubo!

Sportsbook Promo Codes

Bet on this or any NHL matchup at BetMGM

Rep your team with officially licensed NHL gear! Head to Fanatics to find jerseys, shirts, and much more.

Gourde Season Stats Insights

In 21 games this season, Gourde has a plus-minus rating of +2, while averaging 17:22 on the ice per game.

In four of 21 games this season, Gourde has scored a goal, but there are no multi-goal efforts on his ledger.

Gourde has a point in nine of 21 games this year, with multiple points in two of them.

In six of 21 games this year, Gourde has had an assist, including one match with at least two.

Gourde's implied probability to go over his point total is 42.6% based on the odds.

Gourde has an implied probability of 30.3% of going over his assist prop bet, based on the odds.

Sign up for Underdog fantasy today.

Gourde Stats vs. the Canucks

On defense, the Canucks have been one of the stingiest squads in the NHL, giving up 51 goals in total (2.6 per game) which ranks ninth.

The team has a league-best goal differential at +29.

2023-2024 Season Stat vs. Vancouver 21 Games 5 11 Points 5 4 Goals 2 7 Assists 3

Watch the NHL on Max with the B/R Sports Add-On

Not all offers available in all states, please visit BetMGM for the latest promotions for your area. Must be 21+ to gamble, please wager responsibly. If you or someone you know has a gambling problem, contact 1-800-GAMBLER.