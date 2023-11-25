Can we expect Anthony Beauvillier scoring a goal when the Vancouver Canucks take on the San Jose Sharks at 10:00 PM ET on Saturday? To help you with your wagers, take a look at the stats and trends below.

Will Anthony Beauvillier score a goal against the Sharks?

Odds to score a goal this game: +350 (Bet $10 to win $35.00 if he scores a goal)

Beauvillier stats and insights

In one of 21 games so far this season, Beauvillier has scored, and he had more than one goal in that game.

He has scored two goals against the Sharks this season in two games (three shots).

He has one goal on the power play, and also one assist.

He takes 1.8 shots per game, and converts 5.4% of them.

Sharks defensive stats

The Sharks have given up 84 goals in total (4.2 per game), which ranks 32nd in the NHL in goals allowed.

So far this season, the Sharks have not registered a shutout win. As a team, they average 16.5 hits and 20.8 blocked shots per game.

Beauvillier recent games

Date Opponent Points Goals Assists Time On Ice Home/Away Result 11/24/2023 Kraken 0 0 0 15:07 Away W 5-1 11/22/2023 Avalanche 1 0 1 16:27 Away L 5-2 11/20/2023 Sharks 1 0 1 13:11 Home W 3-1 11/18/2023 Kraken 0 0 0 13:00 Home L 4-3 11/16/2023 Flames 0 0 0 14:22 Away L 5-2 11/15/2023 Islanders 0 0 0 13:57 Home W 4-3 OT 11/12/2023 Canadiens 0 0 0 14:04 Away W 5-2 11/11/2023 Maple Leafs 1 0 1 14:25 Away L 5-2 11/9/2023 Senators 0 0 0 14:20 Away W 5-2 11/6/2023 Oilers 0 0 0 13:57 Home W 6-2

Canucks vs. Sharks game info

Game Day: Saturday, November 25, 2023

Saturday, November 25, 2023 Game Time: 10:00 PM ET

10:00 PM ET TV Channel: ESPN+ and NBCS-CA

