The Vancouver Canucks, Anthony Beauvillier among them, meet the San Jose Sharks on Saturday at 10:00 PM ET, at SAP Center at San Jose. Fancy a bet on Beauvillier in the Canucks-Sharks game? Use our stats and information below.

Anthony Beauvillier vs. Sharks Game Info & Odds

When: Saturday, November 25, 2023 at 10:00 PM ET

Saturday, November 25, 2023 at 10:00 PM ET

Live Stream: Watch this game on Fubo

Points Prop: 0.5 points (Over odds: +140)

0.5 points (Over odds: +140) Assists Prop: 0.5 assists (Over odds: +280)

Beauvillier Season Stats Insights

In 21 games this season, Beauvillier has averaged 13:43 on the ice, while putting up a plus-minus rating of +8.

In one of 21 games this season, Beauvillier has scored a goal, and he scored multiple goals in that game.

In six of 21 games this year, Beauvillier has registered a point, including two games with two or more points.

Beauvillier has an assist in five of 21 games this season, with multiple assists in one of them.

The implied probability that Beauvillier goes over his points over/under is 41.7%, based on the odds.

There is an implied probability of 26.3% of Beauvillier going over his assist prop bet, considering the moneyline odds.

Beauvillier Stats vs. the Sharks

The Sharks have conceded 84 goals in total (4.2 per game), which ranks 32nd in the league in goals allowed.

The team's goal differential (-54) ranks 32nd in the NHL.

2023-2024 Season Stat vs. San Jose 21 Games 4 8 Points 4 2 Goals 2 6 Assists 2

